Teddi Mellencamp Undergoes Emergency Brain Tumor Surgery

Reality TV star Teddi Mellencamp revealed a distressing health update, announcing the discovery of multiple brain tumors requiring immediate surgery. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member detailed her experience with severe headaches lasting several weeks before seeking medical attention. Diagnosed with tumors that doctors believe have been growing for at least six months, Mellencamp underwent surgery to remove two tumors, with plans for radiation treatment for smaller tumors at a later date.

Teddi Mellencamp shared a concerning health update on February 12, revealing that doctors discovered multiple brain tumors requiring emergency surgery. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum had been experiencing severe and debilitating headaches for several weeks, which she described as unbearable. Mellencamp underwent an MRI and CT scan, confirming the diagnosis. Doctors believe the tumors have been growing for at least six months.

Two tumors were surgically removed immediately, while smaller tumors will be treated with radiation at a later date. Mellencamp expressed gratitude for the support of her family, friends, doctors, nurses, and surgeons, emphasizing her optimism for a full recovery. She has been open about her health journey in the past, including her stage 2 melanoma diagnosis, and continues to share her experiences with her followers. Mellencamp documented her pre-surgery preparations on Instagram, including shaving her head, and shared heartwarming moments with her loved ones awaiting the procedure. While she has not yet released a post-operative update, her previous posts demonstrate her resilience and determination to overcome this challenge.





