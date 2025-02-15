Teddi Mellencamp Undergoes Brain Tumor Surgery After Melanoma Diagnosis

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp is undergoing surgery to remove brain tumors after a melanoma diagnosis. She has been documenting her journey on social media, sharing updates and gratitude for the support of loved ones.

Teddi Mellencamp is facing a health challenge as she undergoes treatment for skin cancer. The former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was diagnosed with melanoma and recently discovered brain tumors. This led to surgery to remove two larger tumors that were causing her headaches. Mellencamp has been open about her experience, sharing updates with her followers on social media, including details about visitors during her hospital stay.

She recently shaved her head in preparation for surgery, surrounded by loved ones. Mellencamp's close friend and fellow RHOBH star Kyle Richards visited her at the hospital, accompanied by singer Morgan Wade. In a video posted by Mellencamp, she expresses excitement and anticipation about the surgery while Richards and Wade are visible in her hospital room. Mellencamp inquires about the time remaining before the surgery, emphasizing the countdown. Her ex-husband, Edwin Arroyave, also made a visit to the hospital. Mellencamp revealed on Instagram that she had been experiencing debilitating headaches due to the brain tumors, which doctors believe have been growing for at least six months. She shared that she would be having the two largest tumors removed and would subsequently use radiation to shrink the other tumors. Mellencamp's podcast co-host, Tamra Judge from The Real Housewives of Orange County, expressed her love and support on Instagram, sending prayers for Mellencamp and her children before her surgery. Judge highlighted the strong bond they share, emphasizing Mellencamp's role as a dear friend





