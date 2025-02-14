Teddi Mellencamp Sued for Racial Discrimination by Former Housekeeper

Reality TV star Teddi Mellencamp faces a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination and hostile work environment from a former housekeeper who claims she was treated unfairly and subjected to racist remarks.

Reality TV star Teddi Mellencamp is garnering sympathy from many due to her recent diagnosis of brain tumors, but she's facing a legal battle from a former housekeeper who alleges racial discrimination and mistreatment. The lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, outlines a harrowing experience for former employee, Umana. Umana claims Mellencamp subjected her to a hostile work environment , shortchanged her paychecks, and engaged in racial harassment during her time as a live-in nanny and housekeeper.

Umana alleges that Mellencamp's behavior towards her was significantly different compared to how she treated other, white household staff. She states that Mellencamp unjustly accused her of theft, despite the presence of security cameras in the house, and never leveled similar accusations against white employees. As an immigrant from El Salvador, Umana claims Mellencamp mocked her for speaking Spanish and consistently addressed her with a disrespectful tone she never witnessed directed towards white workers. Umana alleges she attempted to resign but was pressured by Mellencamp to work three 12-hour shifts for a measly $325. When she complained about the pay, she was promptly fired. Umana is now seeking over $2 million in damages, claiming wrongful termination and unpaid wages





