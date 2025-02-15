Teddi Mellencamp's Husband Shares Positive Health Update After Brain Tumor Surgery

Edwin Arroyave took to Instagram to express relief after his estranged wife, reality star Teddi Mellencamp, underwent brain tumor surgery. Mellencamp was hospitalized earlier this week after doctors discovered 'multiple tumors' on her brain. She detailed her symptoms and surgery plans on social media.

The estranged husband of reality star Teddi Mellencamp shared a positive health update after she underwent brain tumor surgery. Edwin Arroyave took to Instagram to express relief, stating, 'All I will say right now is surgery went well. That said, I've never seen @teddimellencamp in so much pain. She's finally getting some needed rest. I know she is so grateful for the outpouring of love.

' This update follows the hospitalization of the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star on Tuesday after doctors discovered 'multiple tumors' on her brain. Mellencamp, 43, had suffered from 'severe and debilitating headaches' for several weeks before seeking medical attention, as detailed in her latest Instagram post. Throughout this challenging time, Arroyave has leaned on his faith, offering prayers and support for his estranged wife. He shared a heartfelt prayer on social media alongside a picture of Mellencamp in a hospital bed. 'Jeremiah 17:14: Heal me, O Lord, and I shall be healed; save me, and I shall be saved, for you are my praise,' Arroyave wrote, with Mellencamp resting her hand on his. The photo revealed medical markings on Mellencamp's forehead and visible shaving of her head.Arroyave also shared a touching picture of their 10-year-old son, Cruz, holding a cardboard heart with the message 'Feel better' written on it, signed by Cruz's classmates. 'Cruz’s class made this for @teddimellencamp,' the photo caption read on Arroyave's Instagram story. It's worth noting that Mellencamp and Arroyave filed for divorce in November 2024 after 13 years of marriage, according to People. They share two other children, daughters Slate, 12, and Dove, 4. On Wednesday, Mellencamp publicly announced her surgery plans and detailed her symptoms. 'Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization. After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months,' she wrote. 'Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today – the remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date.' The nature and duration of Mellencamp's hospitalization remain unclear. Representatives for Mellencamp have yet to respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Teddi Mellencamp Brain Tumor Surgery Reality Star Edwin Arroyave Health Update Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Teddi Mellencamp's Husband Posts Heartfelt Prayer for Her Recovery After Brain SurgeryTeddi Mellencamp's husband, Edwin Arroyave, shared a video from her hospital room after she underwent emergency brain surgery for tumors. He includes their children in the video and posts a prayer for her healing.

Read more »

Teddi Mellencamp’s Ex Shares Update on Brain Cancer SurgeryTeddi Mellencamp’s ex-husband Edwin Arroyave shared an update on her brain cancer surgery after tumors removed

Read more »

Teddi Mellencamp's Estranged Husband Says Surgery Went Well, But She's in 'So Much Pain'Edwin Arroyave, the estranged husband of reality TV personality Teddi Mellencamp, shared an update on her health after brain tumor surgery. While the surgery was successful, Arroyave revealed that Mellencamp is enduring significant pain.

Read more »

Tamra Judge cries announcing Teddi Mellencamp's podcast break after brain surgery: 'Prayers, please'Tamra Judge cries revealing Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast sabbatical after brain surgery

Read more »

Real Housewives Star Teddi Mellencamp Hospitalized After Brain Tumor DiscoveryReality star Teddi Mellencamp was hospitalized after doctors found multiple brain tumors. Mellencamp experienced severe headaches for several weeks before seeking medical attention. Two tumors will be surgically removed, while smaller tumors will be addressed with radiation.

Read more »

Teddi Mellencamp Undergoes Brain Tumor SurgeryFormer 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Teddi Mellencamp reveals she has multiple brain tumors and is undergoing surgery to remove them.

Read more »