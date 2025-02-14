Teddi Mellencamp's Estranged Husband Says Surgery Went Well, But She's in 'So Much Pain'

Edwin Arroyave, the estranged husband of reality TV personality Teddi Mellencamp, shared an update on her health after brain tumor surgery. While the surgery was successful, Arroyave revealed that Mellencamp is enduring significant pain.

Teddi Mellencamp's estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, provided an update on her health following brain tumor surgery. In a statement shared on Instagram Stories, Arroyave confirmed that the surgery was successful but revealed that Mellencamp is experiencing intense pain. He expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support she has received.

Earlier this week, Mellencamp publicly disclosed her diagnosis, explaining that she had discovered multiple brain tumors after experiencing debilitating symptoms. She revealed that two of the tumors would be surgically removed, while the smaller ones would be treated with radiation. Prior to the surgery, Mellencamp shared a video of herself surrounded by friends and family in the hospital, highlighting the strong support system she has during this challenging time.





