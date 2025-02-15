Teddi Mellencamp's Brain Tumor Surgery a Success, Husband Shares Update

Reality star Teddi Mellencamp underwent successful brain tumor surgery, according to her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave. While relieved by the surgery's outcome, Arroyave revealed that Mellencamp is experiencing significant pain during her recovery.

The estranged husband of reality star Teddi Mellencamp shared a positive health update after she underwent brain tumor surgery. Edwin Arroyave took to Instagram to express his relief, stating that the surgery went well. However, he also candidly admitted to witnessing Teddi in immense pain during her recovery. He emphasized her need for rest and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support she received.

This update follows the news of Mellencamp's hospitalization earlier this week after doctors discovered multiple brain tumors. The 43-year-old reality star had been experiencing severe and debilitating headaches for several weeks before seeking medical attention, as revealed in her own Instagram post. Throughout this challenging time, Arroyave has found strength in his faith, offering prayers on social media and sharing a picture of himself beside his estranged wife in a hospital bed. Arroyave's Instagram post included a prayer, invoking Jeremiah 17:14, which reads: 'Heal me, O Lord, and I shall be healed; save me, and I shall be saved, for you are my praise.' He expressed his plea for healing for Teddi, asking for strength restoration, spirit renewal, and a comforting presence from God. He prayed for peace, hope, and a full recovery for his wife. Arroyave also shared a heartwarming photo of their 10-year-old son, Cruz, holding a cardboard heart with the message 'Feel better' written on it. The card was signed by Cruz's classmates, demonstrating the widespread support Teddi is receiving during this difficult period. While Mellencamp and Arroyave filed for divorce in November 2024 after 13 years of marriage, they remain united in their concern and care for their children. They share two other daughters, Slate, 12, and Dove, 4.





