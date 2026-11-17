A new trailer reveals Seth MacFarlane's Ted returns for an animated series on Peacock on December 17, starring MacFarlane, Mark Wahlberg, and Amanda Seyfried.

Seth MacFarlane's explicit teddy bear character Ted is returning to television screens in a new animated format. A fresh trailer for Ted: The Animated Series has been officially released ahead of its scheduled premiere date on December 17 on the Peacock streaming platform. This upcoming project marks a significant continuation of the franchise that began with the 2012 live-action film directed by MacFarlane.

Production Details and Cast Reunions

Ted: The Animated Series is created by Seth MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan, and Brad Walsh, with Corrigan and Walsh serving as the co-showrunners for the project. The animation production is being handled by Rough Draft Studios, Inc., ensuring a consistent visual style for the show. The original film franchise stars have all returned to voice their respective roles, bringing their established vocal performances to the animated medium. New cast members Kyle Mooney and Liz Richman join the ensemble to voice original characters introduced in the series.

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The series regular roles feature Seth MacFarlane reprising his role as the foul-mouthed teddy bear Ted. Mark Wahlberg voices John Bennett, Amanda Seyfried voices Sam, Jessica Barth voices Tami-Lynn, Kyle Mooney voices Apollo, and Liz Richman voices Ruth. This full cast reunion ensures that the dynamic between the characters remains authentic to the tone established in the previous films. The creative team has worked closely with the original actors to maintain the integrity of the characters.

Timeline and Story Setting

Ted: The Animated Series is set twelve years after the events of the second film, Ted 2. The narrative follows John and Ted as they navigate life as adults and neighbors who are dealing with marriage and middle age. The show picks up after the conclusion of the last movie, placing the characters in a new phase of their lives. John and Ted are depicted as having their own families and working dead-end jobs, reflecting the realities of their situation.

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John Bennett and his wife Sam are raising their rebellious daughter, named Ruth. Ted and his wife Tami-Lynn are parenting their adopted sons, Apollo and Mikey. The two thunder buddies continue to enable each other's bad ideas about marriage and parenting. They face the challenges of adulthood while trying to maintain their bond as best friends. The series balances raunchy stoner comedy with heartfelt family moments and satire.

Franchise History and Impact

The franchise centers on John Bennett and his teddy bear who was brought to life when John was a boy. The 2012 movie Ted was the feature directorial debut for Seth MacFarlane and grossed over 549 million dollars worldwide. Its success led to the release of a sequel in 2015, which further expanded the story of John and Ted. The live-action prequel series set in 1993 followed a younger John and Ted navigating high school and family life.

After Ted fifteen minutes of fame ran out, he and John settled into life as two lovable stoners with dead-end jobs. The new animated series continues this trajectory by exploring their domestic responsibilities. The show blends the humor of the films with the flexibility of the animated format. Fans can expect the same blend of satire and heart that defined the previous installments. The series is expected to attract both longtime fans and new viewers to Peacock.