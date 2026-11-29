Mark Wahlberg and Seth MacFarlane return as John Bennett and Ted in the new animated series debuting December 17 on Peacock, following the duo through marriage and parenting.

Mark Wahlberg and Seth MacFarlane return to their iconic roles in Ted: The Animated Series, which officially premieres on Peacock on Thursday, December 17. The long-awaited continuation picks up the narrative timeline exactly twelve years after the events of the previous films, offering fans a mature look at the lives of the beloved duo.

Twelve-Year Timeline and Character Growth

The animated series establishes a clear temporal anchor by jumping forward twelve years from the conclusion of the live-action movies. At the start of the original film, John Bennett played by Mark Wahlberg and his wife Tami-Lynn, played by Jessica Barth, had just adopted a baby boy whom they named John Bennett III with the middle name Danger. This specific naming choice highlighted the chaotic and unconventional nature of their early parenting style.

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Now, the characters have settled into adulthood while retaining their core personalities. John Bennett is married to Sam, the lawyer who previously helped Ted and John win the right to family life. The narrative confirms that John and Sam are a married couple, while Ted and Tami-Lynn are also raising their own family. The two couples maintain their close bond by living next door to each other, ensuring that their proximity remains a central mechanic of their friendship.

Plot Focus on Marriage and Parenting

The new series follows John Bennett and Ted through the complexities of modern marriage and active parenting. Unlike the youth-focused struggles of the original film, this iteration explores the challenges of raising the children born to these couples. John Bennett and Ted have transitioned from the rowdy young men who often got into trouble to responsible adults.

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Despite their new status as responsible parents, the show promises that their friendship remains rooted in their shared history. The proximity of their homes provides a convenient setup for frequent interaction. The synopsis notes that John now has a neighbor within walking distance who is still willing to validate his worst ideas, maintaining the dynamic where Ted acts as John's enabler.

Cast Return and Release Schedule

Peacock has confirmed that Seth MacFarlane and Mark Wahlberg will voice their respective characters, Ted and John Bennett. The main cast also returns with Amanda Seyfried reprising her role as Sam and Jessica Barth as Tami-Lynn. The studio released a red-band trailer for the series, which features these voice actors alongside the animated versions of their characters.

The premiere event involves eight episodes releasing simultaneously on Thursday, December 17. This initial batch provides a substantial introduction to the new storylines. Peacock has scheduled additional episodes to stream in 2027, indicating a long-term commitment to the franchise. The show aims to balance the crude humor associated with the previous films with the narrative depth required for a serialized animated format.

Production Context and Future Outlook

The development of Ted: The Animated Series marks a significant expansion of the intellectual property. By moving from film to television, the creators can explore the day-to-day lives of the characters in greater detail. The twelve-year gap allows the writers to address how the events of the past shaped the current family dynamics.

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Fans will be able to watch the first eight episodes starting December 17 on the Peacock streaming platform. The release strategy suggests a phased approach to storytelling, with the remaining episodes arriving in 2027. This extended timeline allows the production team to manage the animation quality and narrative pacing effectively. The series represents the latest chapter for the characters who have defined a specific era of comedy cinema.