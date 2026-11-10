Ted Lasso Season 5: Hannah Waddingham Says She Has No Idea About a Fifth Season

Hannah Waddingham says she genuinely does not know whether Ted Lasso will return for a fifth season, while Apple TV has yet to announce the show's future.

Hannah Waddingham has shared her latest thoughts on a possible fifth season of Ted Lasso, saying in an interview with Variety that she genuinely has no idea whether the series will return. The comments come as Apple TV, the streaming service that carries the show, has remained silent about the future of Ted Lasso. The update matters because fans have been waiting for clarity since the most recent season ended.

Waddingham, one of the show's most prominent cast members, was speaking about a series that many viewers assumed had already reached its natural end. Her remarks offer no confirmation or denial, but they do give fans a direct view from inside the production about where the cast stands on a continuation.

Also read Heated Rivalry Announces Season 2 Season 3 and Standalone Movie

Why Ted Lasso Season 5 Remains Unconfirmed

Apple TV has not made any official announcement about whether Ted Lasso will get a fifth season. The streamer has not explained its plans publicly, leaving the cast and fans to rely on interviews and comments from those involved in the show.

The uncertainty is notable because the show's storyline appeared to reach a proper conclusion after its third season. In that season, Ted himself left his coaching position to return to the United States, a development that many viewers read as a closing chapter for the character.

Advertisement

That sense of closure makes the fourth season's return more significant. Apple TV announced that a fourth season was on the way roughly two years after the third season, and the new run was built around a reunion of the core cast.

Cast Reunion and the Fourth Season Finale

Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Juno Temple and Jeremy Swift all reprised their roles for the fourth season. The full cast return was a key reason the season drew attention, and it also shaped how viewers interpreted what might come next.

The Ted Lasso season 4 finale was released a month ago, according to the report. Since then, Apple TV has not issued any official statement about the show's fate, which has kept speculation alive across entertainment coverage.

Waddingham's comments add a personal dimension to that waiting period. She said that she and the rest of the cast would probably return if they were not being paid, a light joke that also signaled how much she has enjoyed working on the series.

Advertisement

What Waddingham's Comments Mean for Fans

Waddingham's answer does not confirm a fifth season, but it does reflect real affection for the production. She praised the magnificent writers and the greatest cast, describing how much she has loved being part of the show.

For viewers, the practical takeaway is that no official renewal or cancellation has been announced by Apple TV. Any future plans would need to come directly from the streaming platform or the people involved in producing the series.

The source material for this story is still developing, and further information will be added as it becomes available. Readers who want the latest official word should watch for announcements from Apple TV, which remains the only party able to confirm whether Ted Lasso will continue beyond its fourth season.