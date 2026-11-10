Ted Lasso Season 5: Hannah Waddingham Says Filming Timing Is Unknown

Hannah Waddingham tells Variety she does not know when filming for a potential Ted Lasso fifth season will begin, leaving the Apple TV+ series future open.

Hannah Waddingham has told Variety that she does not know when filming for a potential fifth season of Ted Lasso will begin, offering fans uncertainty rather than a timeline. The Emmy-winning actress, 52, plays Rebecca Welton, owner of the fictional AFC Richmond football club in the Apple TV+ sports comedy series.

In a recent interview with Variety, the interviewer asked Waddingham when filming for the potential fifth season would begin. Her answer was brief: 'Oh, I don't know.' Her comments did not confirm any immediate production plans, but they leave the door open for a future chapter in the show.

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Hannah Waddingham Says Season 5 Timing Is Unknown

Hannah Waddingham has not confirmed any immediate filming plans for a fifth season of Ted Lasso. When the Variety interviewer suggested she must be eager to return, Waddingham said she always wants to be around the show's magnificent writers and its greatest cast.

Waddingham joked that the cast would likely reunite even without a paycheck, adding 'Don't tell them that.' She then said it was a wonderful thing, before repeating 'Who knows? Who knows? I genuinely don't know,' as she told the outlet.

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Ted Lasso Storylines Leave Room for Future Episodes

The finale provided a satisfying conclusion to the current storylines while leaving opportunities for future stories. Several character arcs were resolved, but key threads remain open for any potential return of the series.

Roy Kent, played by Brett Goldstein, stepped down as AFC Richmond manager to take charge of Chelsea. That move leaves uncertainty around his future involvement in the series.

Roy Kent and Keeley Jones, played by Juno Temple, also discovered they were expecting a child, adding another major development to their storyline.

Rebecca Welton, played by Hannah Waddingham, became engaged to Matthijs, portrayed by Matteo van der Grijn. She also retained majority ownership of AFC Richmond after Mae's will granted her the shares needed to maintain control of the club.

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Ted Lasso Coaching Changes Shift the Lady Greyhounds Team

Ted Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, decided to step down as head coach of the Lady Greyhounds. He recommended Alice Chilton, played by Tanya Reynolds, for the top job.

Coach Beard and Ted Lasso will now serve as assistants to Alice Chilton going forward. This arrangement places Chilton at the center of the team's leadership and shapes the next phase of the club's storyline.