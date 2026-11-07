Ted Lasso’s Leadership Lessons in Emotional Intelligence

Ted Lasso channels positive psychology.

…) team, is not in Kansas anymore. In the TV series that shares his name, his character tries earnestly to find his way as he helps others find theirs.

, wit, and hope. At their lowest moments, he says to his team, “I believe in hope. ” He hangs a hand-lettered sign over the team office door that says “BELIEVE. ” The character delivers wise soliloquies in affable Great-Plains cadences—to his discombobulated players, to his zany colleagues, and to his madcap bosses—without mixing a metaphor or resorting to cliché.

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You will not hear him say “when the going gets tough, the tough get going,” because he knows it’s all tough enough, even when it’s funny and heartwarming. It is hard to remember having had more fun with background research than with this “Play in Mind” piece. And that is because, for starters, he approaches problem-solving as play.

When Sir Rupert, majority team owner, persistently rubbishes him at a pub, Ted Lures the aristocrat into a make-or-break darts contest bet by warming up with his clumsy right hand. And then, slyly remembering that he is left-handed, scores a winning bullseye while delivering a lecture about the value of curiosity. Judgmental people have everything figured out, he notes.

But they fail to ask the key questions that would have averted their trouncing.nobody can clarify soccer’s murky off-side rule ) he charms the press with a reference to American legal precedent: “I’m gonna put it the same way the U.S. Supreme Court put it back in 1964 when they definedForget the mistakes. In the first season, talented mid-fielder Sam Obisanya, insecure and homesick for his native Nigeria, despairs after a cocky teammate taunts him in practice.

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Ted, in his down-home way, urges him to drop the weight and move on. A goldfish is the happiest animal on earth, he says. Why?

“got a ten-secondBe a team player. The team’s striker and its most talented member presents the coach with a problem to solve. Jamie Tartt is the kind of player we used to call a hot dog or a showboat. Tactically, he frustrates play by hogging the ball.

Strategically, his taunts cause friction. The coach appeals to the star player’s ambition by explaining that a truly great player needs to elevate those he plays with. Lasso’s gentle diagnosis implies a prescription.

“I think that you are so convinced that you’re one in a million,” he says, “that you sometimes forget that out there, you’re just one of eleven. ”. When Sam Obisanya bravely duck-tapes over the name of the team’s sponsor that appears on his jersey, team owners shift to crisis mode. Publicly resisting the greenwashing entailsrisk. But Ted, the confident manager, reassures Sam: “doing the right thing,” he says, “is never the wrong thing. ” As teammates also mask the logo in protest and sympathy, Sam begins to grow into a natural. Ted leaves it to his Zen master of an assistant coach, Coach Beard, to articulate his vision of “total football.

” In that strategy players are “no longer in set positions,” “defenders are free to attack. ” And attackers are free to defend. It is about “letting go of your baggage and trusting your. ” The team uses its star player to draw the opponent out of balance, leaving him to pass the ball to a teammate in scoring position.

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It’s Late in the series, Ted Lasso meets his match in the person of Dr. Sharon Fieldstone, the team’s new consulting professional sports psychologist, a no-nonsense Barbadian Londoner. She is summoned when a player suffers from “the yips,” a post-When welcomed aboard with a ritual raucous cheer, she keeps a professional distance. When he calls her “Doc,” she corrects his familiar address. She is immune to the inspirational quotation.

Dr. Sharon Fieldstone, solid as a rock, represents a challenge to his everyday supportive, funny, folksy manner, the management style that works most days to distract players from their funk, but not every day — not with deep trauma. Having accidentally killed the team’s mascot, a greyhound, the player’s guilty turmoil cannot be chuckled away. Here the series takes a thoughtful turn, saving the characters from caricature.

Ted predictably resents the cross-disciplinary intrusion, of course, saying out loud that, and family separation that are keeping emotional score. As with his total football strategy, he must move through obstacles resiliently before moving past them. Emotional life does not have a ten-second memory. The coach has his own growing to do.

Optimism must be tempered with realism. The therapist nails it for Ted with a basic, near-folksy therapeutic adage of her own.

“The truth will set you free,” she observes pointedly, “but first it will piss you off. ”How to Build Love That Lasts After years or decades, problems and patterns can become deeply entrenched. Be a fly on the wall during a sample couples therapy session and witness the slow, deliberate work of changing those patterns for a more enduring love. Self Tests are all about you.

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