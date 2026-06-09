Ted Lasso Returns with Season 4, Brett Goldstein's Rom-Com Hits Netflix

The highly anticipated return of Ted Lasso is just around the corner, with Season 4 set to kick off on Apple TV on August 5, 2026. Meanwhile, Brett Goldstein's new romantic comedy, Office Romance, has taken the world by storm on Netflix, becoming the most-watched movie on the platform. However, the movie has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.

The heartwarming soccer series Ted Lasso starring Jason Sudeikis is set to return later this year, following three years away. The show's fourth season will kick off on Apple TV on August 5, 2026, as Ted and Coach Beard begin their journey as coaches of a new women's division at AFC Richmond.

The men's team hopes for glory under the managerial tutelage of Roy Kent. The 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico is about to begin, and the hype for Ted Lasso couldn't be higher.

Meanwhile, a star of the series, Brett Goldstein, has brought a brand-new romantic comedy to Netflix, titled Office Romance. The movie has made a significant first impression on Netflix, climbing to the top of the charts and becoming the most-watched movie on the platform.

However, Office Romance has received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences, averaging a 51% score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have praised the movie's saucy and fun tone, but also criticized its inability to become a tender and endearing romance. Viewers can make up their own minds by watching the movie on Netflix now





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