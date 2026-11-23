Ted Lasso is officially confirmed for a fifth season. Production begins April 14, following the record-breaking Season 4 finale that shifted AFC Richmond leadership.

Apple TV Plus has officially renewed the hit comedy series Ted Lasso for a fifth season. Targeted production on the upcoming season is scheduled to begin on April 14, confirming the long-expected continuation of the football drama.

Ted Lasso Renewal Details And Production Timeline

The renewal resolves a period of uncertainty that lasted since the Season 4 finale aired in early October. Although the continuation was never in doubt due to the show's massive popularity, the negotiation process was complicated by the corporate merger between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount.

Also read Apple TV Record-Breaking Success: Ted Lasso and Widow's Bay Drive Platform Growth

Jason Sudeikis serves as the executive producer and star of the series. He is known for being highly protective of his creative creation, which naturally slows down deal negotiations. The timing of the Season 4 finale, released on the same day the Warner Bros. TV parent acquisition closed, added another layer of complexity to the talks.

Co-creator Brendan Hunt stated that the writers room for the new season is now starting up. Because the team opted not to open the room earlier, specific story arcs for the next installment are still being mapped out. This approach allows the writers flexibility as they plan the narrative direction.

Advertisement

Cast Confirmations And Character Future

Stars Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt are confirmed to return for the fifth season. They will be joined by original cast members Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Brett Goldstein, and Juno Temple. The team also expects the return of breakout star Tanya Reynolds, who plays Coach Alice Chilton.

Brett Goldstein plays Roy Kent, who left AFC Richmond at the end of Season 4. He accepted an offer to become the manager of his former team, Chelsea. Goldstein is also busy with his own series, This Is Going To Hurt, and his movie career, which creates scheduling questions.

Juno Temple plays Keeley Jones, the girlfriend of Roy Kent and best friend of Rebecca Welton. The Season 4 finale revealed that Roy and Keeley are expecting their first child together. This cliffhanger serves as an insurance policy to allow for flexibility in the storyline.

Brendan Hunt explained that acknowledging the busy schedules of the characters is a smart move. It provides the writers wiggle room without any expectation of losing Roy and Keeley from the show permanently. The team remains committed to keeping these core characters central to the plot.

Ratings Records And Season 4 Finale Impact

Ted Lasso delivered its most viewed season for a returning Apple TV comedy in the first 54 days. The streamer reported series highs for monthly viewership in September, drawing 3.6 billion minutes between September 1 and 30.

The premiere week from August 3 to 9 also saw massive engagement, with 866 million minutes watched. These numbers confirm the show remains a juggernaut in the streaming landscape. The fourth season focused on Ted returning to Richmond to coach a second-division women's football team.

Advertisement

The Season 4 finale shook up the team's leadership structure significantly. Ted Lasso stepped back from his role as head coach to become the assistant coach. He took on this new dynamic alongside Coach Beard, played by Brendan Hunt.

Tanya Reynolds took over as the new head coach of AFC Richmond. This shift challenges Ted to adjust to a backseat role where someone else makes demands of him. Brendan Hunt noted that it might not be as easy for Ted to adjust as he initially thinks.

Production Credits And Future Outlook

The series is executive produced by Jason Sudeikis alongside Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, Bill Wrubel, and Jack Burditt. Brett Goldstein serves as a writer and executive producer alongside Leann Bowen.

Bill Lawrence executive produces the show via his Doozer Productions. The production is in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Doozer's Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer also serve as executive producers.

The first season became the most Emmy Award-nominated comedy series at the time. The series went on to win rare back-to-back Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series for its first two seasons. The renewal for Season 5 ensures the franchise continues to dominate the streaming genre.