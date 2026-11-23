Apple TV has renewed Ted Lasso for Season 5, with Jason Sudeikis as star and executive producer. No plot or premiere date has been announced yet.

Apple TV has renewed Ted Lasso for a fifth season, according to an announcement confirming that the series will continue after its successful fourth season. Jason Sudeikis, who stars in the show and serves as an executive producer, is part of the continuing story that the renewal sets in motion.

The fourth season premiered in August and marked the return of Ted Lasso after a three-year hiatus. During that break, AFC Richmond headed in a new direction, and Ted returned to coach the club's newly formed women's team.

Also read Apple TV Renews Ted Lasso for Season 5 Starting April 2027 Production

Season 4 Viewership Supported the Renewal

The Season 4 premiere reportedly delivered strong viewership, recording 296.6 million minutes watched across August 4 and 5. The renewal was therefore not entirely unexpected for a series whose fourth season drew this level of attention.

Season 4 introduced the club's women's team, which has opened up new possibilities for the show's characters and their storylines. The fourth season also changed the club's position, leaving AFC Richmond in a different place than it occupied at the start of the series.

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Ted Lasso Hands Over the Lady Greyhounds Job

Ted Lasso stepped down as head coach of the Lady Greyhounds and handed the job to Alice Chilton. He became her assistant alongside Coach Beard, a change that gives the characters new responsibilities inside the club.

Roy Kent accepted a job managing Chelsea, while Roy Kent and Keeley were preparing to have a child. Rebecca also proposed to Matthijs. Those developments leave several characters with new responsibilities and relationships to explore in future episodes.

Season 5 Plot and Schedule Remain Unannounced

Apple TV has not revealed the plot of Ted Lasso Season 5, nor has it announced a production schedule or premiere date. Viewers will have to wait for further information from the streamer on what the next season will contain.

Jason Sudeikis previously expressed interest in continuing the series through Seasons 5 and 6, potentially building another three-season story arc. That ambition does not confirm how the next season will unfold, so the renewal itself is the only confirmed development so far.

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For now, the renewal ensures that the Ted Lasso story will continue, giving AFC Richmond and its characters more room to evolve.