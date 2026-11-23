Apple TV Plus confirms Ted Lasso renewal for season 5. Jason Sudeikis returns as star and producer following record-breaking season 4 ratings and critical acclaim.

Apple TV Plus has officially confirmed that the hit comedy series Ted Lasso will return for a fifth season. The announcement solidifies the show's status as a flagship title for the streaming platform, following its massive success in earlier runs. This renewal comes after the character-driven drama captivated audiences worldwide and established the service as a serious contender in the crowded streaming market.

Ted Lasso Renewal Confirmed for Season 5

Ted Lasso has been renewed for a fifth season, ensuring the story of the Kansas City football coach continues on Apple TV Plus. Jason Sudeikis is set to return as the titular star and serve as a producer on the new installment. This decision confirms that the series is not concluding with the current narrative arc, despite previous speculation about its end point.

Also read ‘Ted Lasso’ Renewed for Season 5 at Apple TV, With Jason Sudeikis Returning

Record-Breaking Season 4 Ratings Success

The return of Ted Lasso in its fourth season earlier this year resulted in the biggest debut in the history of the Apple TV Plus streamer. The series reclaimed its position as a ratings crown jewel, proving its enduring popularity among viewers. This massive viewership success provided the necessary leverage for the network to greenlight a continuation of the show's storylines.

Jason Sudeikis Plans for Future Seasons

Jason Sudeikis has previously discussed the potential for a sixth season, envisioning a larger three-season arc for the series. His comments suggest that the creative team views the show as having more story to tell than initially anticipated. This forward-looking perspective aligns with the network's strategy to build long-term loyalty through sustained high-quality content.

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Ted Lasso originally began as a series of commercials for NBC Sports coverage of the Premier League soccer. The character is a college football coach from Kansas City, Missouri, who is transplanted to England to coach AFC Richmond. Unlike many other commercial-character-to-sitcom attempts, the series became an early hit for the streaming service. It gave the new platform immediate legitimacy and critical acclaim upon its debut.

What Comes Next for the Series

It is currently not clear when the fifth season will premiere or which cast members will be confirmed to return. The show seemingly ended after its third season concluded in 2023 before its unexpected return this year. Fans are now waiting for official details regarding production timelines and potential new storylines for AFC Richmond. The renewal signals a continued commitment to expanding the universe surrounding the beloved coach.