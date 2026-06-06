Ted Lasso cast mourns the loss of Anthony Head, remembered for iconic roles and kindness

Actor Anthony Head, known for Ted Lasso and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, died at 72 from pneumonia complications. Cast mates Brett Goldstein, Keeley Hazell, and Jeremy Swift shared heartfelt tributes, highlighting his talent and generous spirit.

The entertainment world was shaken on Friday by the loss of Anthony Head , the 72‑year‑old British actor best known for his role as Rupert Mannion on Apple TV's hit series Ted Lasso and as Rupert Giles on the cult classic Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Head died from complications related to pneumonia, a fact confirmed by his daughters Emily and Daisy in a heartfelt statement released to the press. The news sparked an outpouring of tributes from his former co‑workers and fans across social media, each recalling his generosity, professionalism, and the indelible mark he left on the projects he touched. Brett Goldstein, who portrays the gruff yet beloved Roy Kent on Ted Lasso, was among the first to share his memories.

In an Instagram Stories post, Goldstein described Head as "a brilliant actor who played the worst person in the world" yet was "infinitely charming, kind, fun and a joy" off‑camera. He added that Head would be "sorely missed" and sent love to the actor's family. The tribute resonated with many, highlighting the contrast between Head's often villainous on‑screen personas and his warm, collaborative spirit behind the scenes.

Actress Keeley Hazell, who played Rupert's girlfriend and eventual third wife in the series, also posted a moving Instagram story. She wrote, "What an honor it was to work alongside the actor as his onscreen wife," and paired the caption with side‑by‑side photos of herself and Head on set, noting his devotion to his daughters and the love he shared with his family.

Jeremy Swift, who plays the ever‑loyal Leslie Higgins, posted a selfie of the two smiling together with the simple message, "Goodbye Tony, we adored you, Rest in Peace my friend.

" Other cast members, including the series creator and executive producer, echoed similar sentiments, recalling Head's ability to inject humor and humanity into a character originally written as a ruthless antagonist. Head's portrayal of Rupert Mannion spanned the first three seasons of Ted Lasso, where he embodied the vengeful ex‑husband of Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) and the former owner of AFC Richmond.

The character's arc, from a bitter divorcee to a rival club owner, provided a dramatic counterpoint to the series' optimism, and Head's nuanced performance earned him praise from critics and fans alike. Beyond Ted Lasso, Head's legacy includes his iconic turn as Giles, the compassionate Watcher on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, a role that earned him a place in the hearts of a generation of genre enthusiasts.

In the wake of his passing, fans around the globe have taken to platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and fan forums to share favorite scenes, personal recollections, and messages of gratitude. Many have quoted his co‑star Sarah Michelle Gellar, who recalled a line from Buffy's final season: "Tell Giles I figured it out and I'm ok," adding that she felt "not ok" without him but considered herself lucky to have known him.

The collective mourning underscores not only Head's talent but also his reputation as a supportive colleague and a devoted family man. As the entertainment community continues to celebrate his body of work, his influence endures through the characters he brought to life and the countless lives he touched on and off set





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