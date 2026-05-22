Ted Lasso and Shrinking: Perfect Companionships and Their Growth

The text discusses the upcoming season of Ted Lasso and the upcoming season of Shrinking, both shows created by the same creators. It highlights the similarities between the two shows and emphasizes the importance of paying attention to the characters of Jimmy Laird and Roy Kent.

It's going to be a huge summer for Ted Lasso fans, with Season 4 premiering on August 5 on Apple TV over three years after the series wrapped up.

There's also the real-life FIFA World Cup 2026 starting next month to get everyone back in the soccer spirit, and plenty of other great projects from the show's cast and creators to keep up with. One closely related series, Apple TV's Shrinking, makes for the perfect companion to Ted Lasso and a perfect weekend binge for those building anticipation.

Shrinking Season 3 just wrapped up last month, and if you're a Ted Lasso fan who hasn't watched it yet or hasn't kept up, now is the perfect time to give it a chance. Shrinking was co-created by Ted Lasso's Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, along with actor Jason Segel.

It premiered on Apple TV in 2023 at the height of Ted Lasso's success, and while many fans followed Roy Kent to this other comedy at the time, it has never quite reached the fever pitch that Ted Lasso did. That's a shame, as Shrinking tackles many of the same issues and themes, but from a much different angle that allows for completely different nuances in storytelling.

It is also following Ted Lasso's lead by expanding its original plan to include a fourth season, and it may be the key to keeping this unique brand of hope on TV for years to come





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