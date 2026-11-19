Texas Republican Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn got into a shouting match on the Senate floor this week.

Texas U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is claiming Democrats are in a "civil war" over the party's future, even as reports emerged of a heated confrontation between the Texas Republican and fellow Senator John Cornyn on the Senate floor.

"Democrats are in a CIVIL WAR right now," Cruz wrote on X while promoting the latest episode of his Verdict podcast. "What's clear: The radicals are saying the Democrats weren't radical enough. They want more crazy!

Also read Cornyn blocks top Justice Department official nominated for judicial vacancy in Texas

" In the episode, Cruz pointed to leadership battles among Senate Democrats as evidence of growing divisions within the party. Since their overwhelming midterm victory, an internal fight has erupted over whether Chuck Schumer should lead the incoming Senate majority or step aside in favor of challenger Chris Van Hollen.

"One of the really unfortunate consequences of the election is the Democrats in Congress have gotten much more radical," Cruz said on the podcast. "They have moved left dramatically. " He argued that a challenge to Senate Democratic leadership reflected pressure from the party's progressive wing and claimed, "The radicals are saying the Democrats weren't radical enough. They want more crazy.

" Clash With Cornyn Cruz's comments came after reports of a rare public dispute between Texas' two Republican senators. According to multiple reporters present in the Senate, Cornyn confronted Cruz on the Senate floor Tuesday following a dispute over the nomination of T. Elliot Gaiser, an Ohio lawyer, to a federal judgeship for the Northern District of Texas. Cornyn told the Washington Sun he wasn't sure why Cruz would nominate someone who wasn't a Texas lawyer.

"I don't find you credible. I'm mad at you!

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" Cornyn reportedly shouted at Cruz, according to multiple accounts. Reporters also said Cornyn could be heard swearing during the confrontation and shouting that someone had "ended my career," though accounts differed on whether he was referring to Cruz, President Donald Trump or another figure involved in the dispute. Neither senator immediately commented publicly on the exchange. Newsweek reached out to the offices of Cruz and Cornyn for comment.

Why Tensions Have Been Building The clash follows years of friction between the two Texas Republicans, tensions that have intensified amid battles over federal judicial nominations and Cornyn's political standing within the GOP. Cornyn was defeated in the Republican primary for his reelection bid by beleaguered Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who was then defeated handily by Democrat James Talarico. The immediate dispute reportedly centered on a judicial nomination for a federal judgeship in Dallas that Cornyn moved to block.

The confrontation came as the Trump administration and its allies have increasingly scrutinized senators viewed as insufficiently supportive of the president's judicial and political agenda. Cornyn has also faced mounting pressure from the party's pro-Trump wing in recent years. The senator lost his bid for Senate Republican leader in 2024 and has repeatedly drawn criticism from Trump-aligned activists over issues including gun legislation, Ukraine funding and Senate leadership fights.

Cruz, meanwhile, has aligned himself more closely with Trump's political movement and has used his podcast and public appearances to criticize what he describes as establishment Republicans. Democrats in Cruz's Sights On his podcast, however, Cruz focused his attention on Democrats, portraying internal leadership contests as a struggle between party leaders and a more progressive faction.

"The Marxists and the Islamists are empowered," Cruz said during the discussion. He also argued that even if Senate Democratic leaders survive challenges from the left, the contests themselves would push the party further in a progressive direction.

"Whether this leadership challenge succeeds or not, it is going to move Schumer and the entire conference to the left," Cruz said. Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Edward T. Cumminspodcast.

"What's clear: The radicals are saying the Democrats weren't radical enough. They want more crazy!

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" In the episode, Cruz pointed to leadership battles among Senate Democrats as evidence of growing divisions within the party. Since their overwhelming midterm victory, an"One of the really unfortunate consequences of the election is the Democrats in Congress have gotten much more radical," Cruz said on the podcast.

"They have moved left dramatically. " He argued that a challenge to Senate Democratic leadership reflected pressure from the party's progressive wing and claimed,"The radicals are saying the Democrats weren't radical enough. They want more crazy.

"Cruz's comments came after reports of a rare public dispute between Texas' two Republican senators. According to multiple reporters present in the Senate, Cornyn confronted Cruz on the Senate floor Tuesday following a dispute over the nomina tion of T. Elliot Gaiser, an Ohio lawyer, to a federal judgeship for the Northern District of Texas.

Cornyn told theReporters also said Cornyn could be heard swearing during the confrontation and shouting that someone had"ended my career," though accounts differed on whether he was referring to Cruz, President Donald Trump or another figure involved in the dispute. The clash follows years of friction between the two Texas Republicans, tensions that have intensified amid battles over federal judicial nominations and Cornyn's political standing within the GOP.

Cornyn was defeated in the Republican primary for his reelection bid by beleaguered Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who was then defeated handily by Democrat James Talarico. The immediate dispute reportedly centered on a judicial nomination for a federal judgeship in Dallas that Cornyn moved to block. The confrontation came as the Trump administration and its allies have increasingly scrutinized senators viewed as insufficiently supportive of the president's judicial and political agenda.

Cornyn has also faced mounting pressure from the party's pro-Trump wing in recent years. The senator lost his bid for Senate Republican leader in 2024 and has repeatedly drawn criticism from Trump-aligned activists over issues including gun legislation, Ukraine funding and Senate leadership fights. Cruz, meanwhile, has aligned himself more closely with Trump's political movement and has used his podcast and public appearances to criticize what he describes as establishment Republicans.

On his podcast, however, Cruz focused his attention on Democrats, portraying internal leadership contests as a struggle between party leaders and a more progressive faction. He also argued that even if Senate Democratic leaders survive challenges from the left, the contests themselves would push the party further in a progressive direction.

"Whether this leadership challenge succeeds or not, it is going to move Schumer and the entire conference to the left," Cruz said.