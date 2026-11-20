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Stay up to speed with the latest headlines, gossip, and news by signing up for the Jezebel With Splinter newsletter. Now that the results from Election Day have circled the globe, most of the world-population is in various stages of ecstasy, marrying their childhood sweethearts, performing healing works, etc. A smaller population of this country is meanwhile involved in bleak denial, infighting, prayers, projectile vomiting, document-shredding, and considering how to ship their unvaccinated children off to Argentina, all of them trying to get ahead of when the Woke 3.0 clock strikes midnight.

And yet there’s an even smaller group who ought to draw our attention: Republican politicians trying to explain this brave new world. These rank curs are wondering, what comes next? Ron DeSantis andtrying to make sense of it all, much like the philosophers of old, who expended such fabulous effort to figure out what particular kind of wood the stars were made of.

Also read ‘View’ Host Goes Scorched Earth on Trump Goon: ‘Children Are Dying!’

But none of these gentlemen hold a candle to the Senator from Texas, Ted Cruz himself, who’s been flapping his chitinous mandibles in an attempt at a rebrand. Why, after Election Day, he postedReading it, you can practically see the wheels turning in his head. On one hand, it was Ted arguing Trumpism was toast, just classic opportunism.

“It was an ass kicking. It was not simply a bad 2006 midterm election. It was a Watergate-level repudiation. ” Yet it ended with corny, liver-spotted nineties pablum: “We have not suddenly become a bunch of tofu-eating, gun-banning, tutu-wearing pinko commie liberals.

” No Groyper or right-winger below 40 talks this way, but apparently Ted thinks they do. Frankly, Cruz would’ve saved time if he had called the Democrats “New York and gay,” which is what he meant. The last Republican statewide official in Texas, Ted Cruz, says Tuesday was “an ass kicking. It was a Watergate-level repudiation.

”Upon reflection, it is this post, as much as anything, that convinces me Ted has not read the moment right. It combines Elon-style hello-fellow-kid-ness with a dated, performative wingnutness. Still. For most of our readers, Ted Cruz is a wound which never heals.

Since his election to the Senate in 2012, he has slithered from one political wreckage to another; humiliated by Trump, nearly beaten by Beto, hated by all colleagues, nearly homeless in a Blue Texas, “pierced through the heart but never killed” to quote another adopted Southerner. In this light, it is possible to perceive Rafael Edward Cruz as shockingly resilient example of a survivor species of the late American Republic.

With this in mind, we must ask a terrible question: will Ted Cruz lead the Republican Party? He’s only 55. Will he ever be President? Is he headed for some kind of destiny in 2028?

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Granted, you might be expecting another site to force an attempt at hedged bets. But this is Splinter, and this is Ted Cruz, and so we have no hesitation at all in saying that Ted Cruz is a possessor of no particular future at all. And however conservatism’s merry band of freaks steers itself out of the precarious shoals, Ted will not be helming the operation, and will never be Chief Executive.

Although MAGA-style politics of the Trump kind have been discredited by the Blunami, the party ain’t going back to the Reagan-era consensus. Right populism is a wide vehicle. Perhaps the claim doesn’t make sense on first glance. Oh sure, on paper, Cruz might still look like a viable organism.

Barring the humiliating downfall of Rexas, Ted remains a senator. A former presidential contender. An “accomplished” conservative “intellectual. ” A … podcaster.

What is draining away is something rather different: his claim to direct the conservative movement. But why would somebody with so many conventional political advantages have so little apparent appeal as a future leader?

First and foremost, Cruz is still personally repellent, which can never be overstated. He’s transparently calculating, self-satisfied, pedantic, and seems to believe himself superior to everyone around him. There is an ineffable otherness to him.

“Many others have confessed to me that they hold a special antipathy for this creature, which is so far removed from the mammalian mold,” wrote William S. Burroughs of the centipede. Perhaps the same scientific description might apply to Cruz. Ted’s basic deal is that he is smart, but not as smart as he thinks he is.

“Medium talent! ” as Bill Murray once called Chevy Chase. The words and deeds of Ted Cruz are the attempt of a very bright theatre kid to patronize you, and the visceral revulsion you feel is the void of authenticity. If you were to make a list of the top 10 adjectives to describe Ted Cruz they’d be vile, oily, dishonest, creepy, smarmy, unctuous, repugnant, repellent, dickish & serpentine.

Cruz comes across as a man doing a bad impression of what humans are like. His cadence, affect, vocal tone and facial expressions evoke a dying Disney animatronic in mid-stroke. Gears grind behind his forehead: Will this make me look normal? Would a true conservative do this?

Everything he does or says has passed through multiple filters of calculation. Nothing reaches his eyes. Worse still, the divide between how Cruz sees himself, and the actual experience of Cruz, creates secondhand embarrassment. Now, those creepy-crawly vibes are real, but they are not enough to explain why Ted’s window has closed: Arrogant, calculating phonies can do well in politics.

President Trump is hardly an avatar of guileless probity, and yet he’s been the dominant political figure of the age. Like Ted, he’s clearly out for himself. They both act superior, above you … but watching the two, the key seems to be that Trump is, sure, a bastard–but the illusion sold to supporters is that he’s *your* bastard. His own superiority is a vicarious triumph that you can participate in.

For example, consider Cruz’s speech to the Republican national convention in 2016. After a nasty primary scuffle, Cruz didn’t endorse Trump, and got heckled for it. The entire presentation was Ted’s attempt to pull off Reagan’s 1976 Republican Convention speech, where the then-Governor of California made the convention wish that he had been the nominee. The 2016 RNC speech was Cruz’s version of Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress, with more or less the same effect.

You can load up the video on YouTube. Near the end, Cruz tells the Republicans “stand and speak and vote your conscience, vote for candidates up and down the ticket who you trust to defend our freedom and to be faithful to the Constitution” and lo, wave after wave of wingnut boos wash over him in the middle of his wannabe Capra moment.

Or as Trump tweeted shortly after, “Wow, Ted Cruz got booed off the stage, didn’t honor the pledge! ” Now compare that to Trump’s acceptance speech a little later: “I have visited the laid-off factory workers, and the communities crushed by our horrible and unfair trade deals. These are the forgotten men and women of our country. People who work hard but no longer have a voice.

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I AM YOUR VOICE. ” Cruz is speaking at you, Trump is speaking *for* you. The problem lies in Cruz’s particular performance of virtue: He acts like winning a debate ought to bestow authority. Why does he seem to believe this so deeply?

One possible theory is that guys like this need reality to prove them right, because the pain of feeling awkward in the world is just not going away. What price would Cruz pay, I wonder, to never again feel like the dude at Princeton with the “habit of donning a paisley bathrobe and walking to the opposite end of their dorm’s hallway where the female students lived,” to quote a classmate of his.

Yet if Cruz genuinely believes himself superior, and his principles so important, why does he repeatedly humble himself before Trump, the violator of so many of the standards Cruz once claimed to uphold? TrumpTed Cruz “Enthusiastically” Endorses Trump, the Guy Who Called His Wife Ugly and Suggested His Father Was in Cahoots With JFK’s AssassinCruz may be an unusual fusion of true believer and opportunist.

He believes the conservative cause deserves to triumph, but he also believes that he ought to be its champion. Which means he can abase himself in the service of the movement while conveniently retaining his sense of personal superiority. The convictions justify the ambition, and ambition demands he kneel .

Cruz’s peculiar character reflects the institutions that shaped him: two private schools in Texas; an after-school program for young reactionaries, the Free Enterprise Institute; his mentorship under famous Princeton right-winger Robert George; his clerkship under William Rehnquist. Ted is the consummate debate-club Republican, shaped by prestigious universities, constitutional argument, the conservative legal movement, and an intellectual culture that rewards rhetorical domination.

In that peculiar shadow world, being the cleverest and most ideologically rigorous person in the room really can confer authority, however grotesque that authority might seem to the kingdom of daylight. The fact that Cruz came up during the age of Limbaugh, not Buckley, adds another complication. Ted was and is a peculiar amalgam of right-winger: an elite combatant whose mission was to undermine the legitimacy of established institutions.

He brought the methods of a highly procedural political culture into a movement increasingly defined by its hostility to elites.after his 2012 Senate win, Cruz was never a team player. After all, this is the man who famously tried to defund the ACA in 2013 by threatening a government shutdown, which dented Republican popularity. Every controversy he engaged in seemed designed to damage the Republican brand and to burnish Ted Cruz. What did he care?

The pre-Trump grassroots had his back. His movement had not yet been usurped. But the insurgency Cruz represented succeeded too well. Trump demonstrated that voters didn’t necessarily want the smartest or most ideologically consistent conservative.

Ted’s quoting of Cicero and his hairsplitting on immigration was shown to be irrelevant and effete when you had a guy like Trump willing to say immigrants were smuggling in drugs and crime. The CHUDs could get onboard with someone who openly violated the rules, ridiculed intellectual authority, and established a more immediate emotional connection with them. Princeton gave the world James Madison, F. Scott Fitzgerald, and Ted Cruz. Even the finest institutions have a defective-products department.

Ted’s predicament is not merely a personal failure, but an expression of a historical contradiction within modern American conservatism. There is something hysterical, sour, yet hilarious about their struggle for mission, like watching a version of the Muppets from the Darkest Timeline. Conservativism is the belief in hierarchy. But if you’re Ted Cruz, how can you believe in conservatism when you’re forced defer to inferiors, to people who make your flesh creep–not just your voters, but also the President?

Ted has his uses. The GOP still needs its cadres of lawyers, legislators, ideologues, institutional operators, sundry ghouls. Cruz’s tragedy is that he can accommodate authority but never lead it, because the right-populist movement rests on a peculiar brand of political legitimacy he cannot easily reproduce. He embodies both sides of that Republican transformation: The credentialed ideological insurgent is yoked to the politician subordinated to the populism he helped legitimize.

Ted is cooked. Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article ad-free.

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