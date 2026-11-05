Ted Cruz delivers scathing assessment after far-left Dems sweep midterms and more top headlines

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WATCH: Bodycam captures chaotic response to deadly Citibank shooting in FloridaNew Jersey pre-K aide faces 61 charges, accused of filming himself sexually assaulting students at schoolFour dead, including Washington deputy, following domestic call shooting; another deputy on life supportMICHAEL RUIZ: Video shows polling place attack on Turning Point member; poet arrested Man allegedly held teen captive in basement, forced her to remove braces with pliers after Snapchat meetingArmed security guard hailed as hero after fatally shooting gunman at massive Tampa Citibank site Pilots' push to level jet may have torn off key piece found miles from Florida crash, former NTSB expert saysBlue wave sweeps Democrats into power and more top headlinesMan, 86, and his dog rescued hundreds of miles off California coast after going silent for 2 monthsAlaska Senate battle still too close to call as DOJ's 'decoy Dan' challenge lingersStudents and doctor speak about unexpected discovery in human body: 'Serendipity'Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First.

And here's what you need to know to start your day ... Sean Hannity sits down with Investigative author David Paulides to expose the terrifying truths behind the Missing 411 phenomenon onThank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.