The Texas Republican claimed China-backed influence operations have helped rapidly shift public opinion against data centers.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas said Friday that China is funding influence campaigns to convince Americans that artificial intelligence data centers consume excessive amounts of water, calling such concerns "false" and part of a broader effort to slow the nation's technological development.

Speaking on his Verdict podcast with political commentator Ben Ferguson, Cruz alleged that China-backed operations have rapidly shifted public opinion against data centers to gain an advantage in the global race for AI dominance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"If you're worried data centers are stealing your water, you're being lied to. That is a false argument," Cruz said.