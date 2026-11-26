Despite their political differences, the Republican senator and Democratic senator-elect have issued their first joint statement backing Houston's bid.

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz and Democratic Senator-elect James Talarico issued their first joint statement on Wednesday, backing the state's bid to host the U.S. Space Academy, which President Donald Trump announced plans to establish by executive order in August.

"Texas is best suited to train the next generation of American space leaders and is the natural home for the U.S. Space Academy," the statement reads. Cruz first floated the partnership over the weekend, saying Talarico was "enthusiastic" about the project after a half-hour phonecall. The statement comes three weeks after Democrats won every statewide race on the Texas ballot, a result that will leave Cruz as the state's only Republican statewide elected officeholder once the new officials take office.

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Cruz spent much of 2026 calling Talarico "radical" and "extreme.