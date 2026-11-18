Peacock's new Ted animated series confirms the return of Matty and Susan Bennett played by Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach, while Blaire Bennett remains absent from the December premiere.

The highly anticipated return of the Ted franchise to streaming is finally taking shape on Peacock with a new anima ted series launching later this December. Fans have received their first official look at the project, which brings back two beloved parental figures from the live-action television iteration. Specifically, the character Matty Bennett and his wife Susan are confirmed to make a comeback in this new animated format, signaling a major step forward for the brand's digital expansion.

Matty And Susan Bennett Confirmed Return

Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach are expected to reprise their respective roles as Matty and Susan Bennett in the upcoming animated project. This confirmation is a significant development for viewers who had grown attached to these specific depictions of the franchise's extended family during the previous TV series run. The Bennett family unit has always been central to the narrative, and seeing these characters back ensures that familiar dynamics remain intact for the audience.

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The inclusion of Matty and Susan serves as a bridge between the live-action history and the new animated canon. Their return provides a sense of continuity that long-time fans have been eager to see, grounding the animated storyline in established character relationships. While other characters may undergo changes, the presence of these two pillars offers a stable foundation for the new series to build upon as it expands the Ted universe.

Blaire Bennett Absent From Initial Release

Despite the positive news regarding the parents, there is a notable absence that has immediately caught the attention of the fanbase. Giorgia Whigham's character, Blaire Bennett, does not appear in the current promotional materials or the initial cast announcements for the premiere. This gap has left many wondering if she will be included in future episodes or if her storyline has been permanently altered for the animated timeline.

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The franchise is set back in the canonical timeline established by the original Ted films, which marks a distinct shift from the television series. In the live-action show, new versions of John's parents were created, diverging from the original films where Ralph Garman and Alex Bortstein portrayed them. The animated series seems to be reconciling these timelines, although Blaire's status remains unclear as the show moves forward.

Timeline And Character Ages In The Series

The animated series does not appear to be constrained by a tight chronological timeline, allowing for some flexibility in character presentation. Matty and Susan should technically be in their eighties by this point, given that they were already depicted as older adults in the 1990s segments of previous media. This age progression is a significant factor in how these characters will be portrayed and interact within the new animated environment.

Through the first trailer and available materials, Blaire does not seem to appear at all, which has led to speculation about her role in the future. There is a hope among fans that she might make a surprise appearance as an older version of herself in one of the subsequent episodes. This potential inclusion could help fill the narrative gaps and provide a more complete picture of the Bennett family dynamics.

Core Cast And Future Release Schedule

The core cast from the films is returning to reprise their iconic roles alongside new additions to the ensemble. Seth MacFarlane voices Ted, Mark Wahlberg voices the older version of John, Amanda Seyfried voices Sam, and Jessica Barth voices Tami-Lynn. They are joined by new characters voiced by Kyle Mooney as Apollo and Liz Richman as Ruth, expanding the social circle around the central figures.

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The first wave of content will feature eight episodes all available at once, giving viewers a substantial binge-watching experience. Additional episodes are planned for release sometime in 2027, although no concrete release date has been announced at this time. This staggered approach allows the production team to maintain quality while keeping the audience engaged over a longer period.

Impact On The Live Action Series Future

The decision to pivot toward an animated format for the franchise's continuation has significant implications for the live-action television series. It appears unlikely that the live-action show will return anytime soon, as Seth MacFarlane and the production team have shifted their focus. Peacock and the creative team have indicated that this animated series might be the only way forward for the franchise for the foreseeable future.

This shift marks a definitive end to the live-action iteration, closing a chapter that introduced new interpretations of the family dynamics. While the animated series offers a fresh start, it also signals a departure from the grounded reality of the TV show. Fans will need to adjust to this new direction as the franchise continues its story through animation rather than live-action production.