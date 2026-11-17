Peacock reveals the official trailer for the Ted animated series, bringing back Mark Wahlberg and Seth MacFarlane twelve years after Ted 2. New episodes premiere on December 17 with more coming in 2027.

Peacock has officially released the trailer for the upcoming animated series titled Ted: The Animated Series, confirming that the project is moving forward with its original voice cast. The new show returns to the world of Mark Wahlberg as John Bennett and Seth MacFarlane as the sentient, foul-mouthed teddy bear Ted, continuing their chaotic friendship in a new animated format. This announcement provides the first concrete look at how the characters have evolved since their last cinematic appearance.

Ted Animated Series Launch Details

The streaming service Peacock has scheduled the premiere of the first eight episodes of the series for Thursday, December 17. This initial block of episodes will serve as the introduction to the new animated narrative, allowing audiences to immediately engage with the updated dynamic between the two main characters. Following the debut of these first eight episodes, additional episodes are confirmed to air in 2027, extending the story over a longer timeline.

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Twelve Year Time Jump Explained

The animated sequel picks up exactly twelve years after the events of the film Ted 2, marking a significant passage of time for the protagonists. In this new installment, both John Bennett and Ted are depicted as working dead-end jobs, a stark contrast to any previous career successes they may have had. The series emphasizes their proximity, noting that John lives close enough to Ted that a bad idea can travel between their houses before either friend has time to reconsider the consequences.

Character Evolution and Family Life

The narrative has advanced significantly since John was last seen courting Amanda Seyfried's character Sam while Ted and Tami-Lynn attempted to start a family. Now, both couples have established their own families, bringing new complexities to their daily lives and friendship. The show explores how John and Ted navigate their roles as fathers and partners while maintaining the close, often reckless bond that defined their youth in the 1990s.

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Return to Source Material Origins

Peacock's live-action Ted originally went back to the 1990s when John was in high school, showing how he and Ted got into trouble in John's parents' house. The animated series acknowledges this history but focuses on the period that the movies left alone, exploring the years after the films concluded. This approach allows the show to delve into the adult years of the characters, providing a deeper look at their long-term friendship.

Casting and Creative Continuity

Mark Wahlberg returns to voice John Bennett, ensuring that the character retains his original personality and mannerisms in the new animated medium. Seth MacFarlane, who created the character of Ted, reprises his role as the voice of the bear, maintaining the signature humor and tone that defined the previous films. Their collaboration ensures that the animated series stays true to the spirit of the original franchise while adapting to a new visual style.