Seth MacFarlane's Ted animated series arrives on Peacock in December 2025, featuring the original cast and new family dynamics set 12 years after the films.

Seth MacFarlane's beloved animated franchise is returning to the small screen with a brand-new series titled Ted, which is scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform Peacock later this December. The announcement confirms that the universe of the popular character will expand beyond its previous television iterations by blending elements from both the long-running live-action TV show and the major motion pictures.

This new iteration focuses on the older versions of the titular characters, John and Ted, as they navigate wacky family adventures together. The series promises to maintain the irreverent humor that fans have come to expect while introducing new dynamics within the household, specifically highlighting the interactions between the main duo and their expanded family units.

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New Cast Members and Character Ages

The core cast from the films returns to voice their respective characters, including Seth MacFarlane as Ted, Mark Wahlberg as John, Amanda Seyfried as Sam, and Jessica Barth as Tami-Lynn. The show is set twelve years after the events of the original films, allowing the writers to age the characters and explore more mature themes while retaining the comedic tone that defines the brand.

Joining the returning ensemble are Kyle Mooney and Liz Richman, who have been added to the cast as Apollo and Ruth. These characters represent new additions to the families of the main protagonists, bringing fresh perspectives and new comedic conflicts to the narrative. Their inclusion suggests a shift in focus toward the next generation or the immediate extended family circle.

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Guest Appearances and Live-Action Connections

A notable and welcome addition to the animated cast is the return of Alanna Ubach and Scott Grimes to voice Susan and Matty, the parents of John. In the original live-action Ted series, these characters were portrayed differently, but their appearance in this new animated series brings a sense of continuity with the earlier television adaptation while acknowledging the timeline of the films.

This integration of characters from the live-action series into the animated format highlights a creative decision to bridge the gap between the two distinct versions of the franchise. It allows the creators to pull from the best elements of both mediums, offering long-time viewers a sense of familiarity while introducing them to the animated style that Seth MacFarlane is renowned for.

Release Details and Future Episodes

The inaugural season of the animated series will consist of eight episodes, all of which will be available to stream at once upon its debut in December. This binge-ready release model is consistent with modern streaming strategies and allows fans to fully immerse themselves in the new story arc without waiting for weekly installments.

Looking ahead, additional episodes of the animated series are planned for a release sometime in 2027. However, as of this time, no concrete release date has been announced for these future installments. This indicates a likely hiatus or a gap between seasons, which may coincide with the development of the next wave of content or potential live-action projects.

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Humor Style and Production Team

The humor in this new animated version appears to align closely with the style of the original live-action Ted series. This is largely due to the fact that the animated series is created by Seth MacFarlane, Paul Corrigan, and Brad Walsh. These individuals also served as showrunners for the live-action series, ensuring a consistent tone and comedic voice across both productions.

While there has been no confirmation regarding a third season of the live-action series, the continuation of the franchise through this animated medium provides a viable path forward. The return of key characters like Matty and Susan, combined with the established voice talent from the films, suggests a strong foundation for a successful run that appeals to both nostalgic fans and new audiences.

Notable Absences and Fan Reaction

Despite the extensive cast announcements, there is a glaring absence of Giorgia Whigham, who portrayed Blaire in the live-action series, from the current promotional materials. Her non-inclusion may suggest a change in character trajectory or simply a casting decision for this specific animated iteration, leaving some fans curious about how her character might fit into the new timeline.

As the December premiere approaches, fans are eager to see how the team blends the worlds of the films and the previous TV show. The combination of the original film cast with the returning voices from the live-action series creates a unique hybrid experience that could redefine the longevity of the Ted franchise for years to come.