Technology is being weaponised to commit record number of violent offences against women

Technology including doorbell cameras is being weaponised to commit a record number of violent offences against women. The research shows a significant increase in tech-enabled offences against women and girls using mobile phones, doorbell cameras, smart camera glasses and social media to harass, stalk and monitor victims.

Technology including doorbell cameras is being weaponised to commit a record number of violent offences against women. New research has revealed a 200 per cent explosion in tech-enabled offences against women and girls using mobile phones, doorbell cameras, smart camera glasses and social media to harass, stalk and monitor victims.

Over 123,000 violent offences against women and girls involving a tech element were recorded nationally in a year, which is a 207 per cent increase on referrals from 2018 to 2024. The number of cases reported increased a further 62 per cent between 2024 and 2025





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Domestic Abuse Violence Against Women Technology Enabled Offences Verbally And Physically Coercive Control Tacti Electronic Monitoring And Control Tactics

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