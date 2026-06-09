Technology CEO Neil Muller Fatally Stabbed at Home; Woman Arrested and Released on Bail

Neil Muller, 54, CEO of Node4, died from stab wounds at his Claverdon home. A 55-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and later released on bail. Police confirm no wider public risk. Muller was a prominent tech leader and active community figure in his village.

A woman was arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of Neil Muller , a 54-year-old technology executive , at his upmarket home in Claverdon , Warwickshire .

Muller suffered fatal stab wounds to his chest early on Sunday morning. Paramedics were called at 6.15am and he was pronounced dead at the scene at 6.37am. A 55-year-old woman from Birmingham was detained at 7.33am. She has since been released on bail while investigations continue.

Police stated there is no wider risk to the public. Muller was the recently appointed CEO of Node4, a technology firm specializing in AI-focused managed services, ERP, CRM, and data analytics. The company expressed devastation, describing him as a seasoned leader who made a significant impact in a short time. His prior roles included seven years as head of MSP Digital Space and a CEO position at telecoms firm Daisy, which collapsed after a failed £1bn sale.

Beyond his corporate career, Muller was deeply involved in local community activities, notably as a long-time manager and sponsor of Claverdon FC, where he helped the team achieve a league and cup double. He was married with two children. His father, Brian Muller, 81, said the family was still awaiting details. Locals and club members reacted with shock, noting his contributions to village life.

A recent end-of-season ceremony at the Red Lion pub occurred the night before his death, though his attendance is unclear. Muller had also raised over £60,000 for a children's charity through a 200-mile bike ride. The investigation remains active as authorities work to piece together the events leading to his death





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