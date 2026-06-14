Tech YouTuber Louis Rossmann Threatens Lawsuit Against Samsung Over Warranty Dispute for Failed SSD

Louis Rossmann, a prominent tech repair YouTuber, says Samsung only offered a partial refund for a failed 990 Pro SSD under warranty despite replacements being available. He threatens legal action, citing breach of warranty terms and poor consumer support.

Louis Rossmann , a well-known technology YouTuber and owner of a professional repair and data recovery shop, found that his Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD failed within the warranty period.

After a lengthy exchange with Samsung customer support, the company offered a refund of only about one-third of the cost of a replacement drive, despite the product being under warranty and clearly defective. Rossmann's initial experience involved submitting proof of the drive's failure, which Samsung's support team initially acknowledged.

However, after having the drive returned to them for further testing, they closed the case and shipped the SSD back, claiming it passed all consumer use tests and was functioning normally. Not satisfied, Rossmann's team conducted their own advanced diagnostics using a PC-3000 Express, a professional-grade data recovery and drive analysis tool. Their tests revealed catastrophic write speeds as low as 40-60 MB/s, compared to the rated speed of 7,450 MB/s for a new 990 Pro.

With this new evidence, Rossmann contacted Samsung again, threatening legal action within 60 days if the warranty was not honored. Samsung subsequently backtracked, stating they would honor the warranty but cited a shortage of memory chips that prevented them from providing a direct replacement. They offered a refund calculated based on the original purchase price of around $330, while the current retail price for a new 990 Pro had risen to approximately $900.

This meant Rossmann would have to pay the difference of about $570 out of pocket to obtain a new equivalent drive. Rossmann also discovered that the exact same SSD model was readily available for purchase on Amazon and other retailers, contradicting Samsung's claim of unavailability.

He referenced Samsung's own warranty policy which states that the company may, at its option, repair or replace the product with a new or refurbished one of equal or greater capacity, or refund the current market value of the product if it is unable to repair or replace it. Rossmann argues that since replacements are demonstrably available, Samsung is contractually obligated to provide a replacement, not a partial refund based on an old price.

Moreover, even if a refund were the chosen remedy, the policy specifies it should be based on the current market value at the time of the claim. Given that Samsung sells the drive for $900, the refund should reflect that full amount. Rossmann maintains that his motivation is not personal monetary gain; he stands to lose more by pursuing litigation than he would recover.

Instead, he aims to hold Samsung accountable and prevent such practices from harming average consumers who lack the expertise and resources to challenge a large corporation. His case highlights potential issues with warranty enforcement and corporate responsibility in the consumer electronics industry





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