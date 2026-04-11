Tech Stocks Under Pressure After Democratic Midterm Win, Then Partly Recover on AMD Results

Technology shares fell in Europe and Asia ovEr fears that a Democratic-controlled Congress could slow AI infrastructure growth, before a calmer tone from Washington and strong AMD earnings helped markets recover some ground.

Midterm results rattle technology stocks

Technology shares came under pressure across Europe and Asia after the United States midterm elections gave the Democratic Party control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Investors worried that a Congress fully controlled by the Democrats could gradual the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence , whether through tighter permitting rules, fresh limits on the buildout of AI infrastructure or closer scrutiny of energy-intensive data centres. The concern was felt most sharply in the semiconductor and electrical equipment sectors, where companies are tied directly to the infrastructure boom.

On the Milan Stock Exchange, shares of Technoprobe, a maker of semiconductor testing equipment, and Prysmian, the cable and electrification group, fell during the session. In Amsterdam, shares of ASML, the Dutch maker of chip lithography machines, and Germany's Infineon Technologies too declined. Analysts noted that electrification is central to Prysmian's business and that the grid and power requirements of AI data centres are a major driver of demand for its products,which made the group particularly vulnerable to any political shift that might restrict infrastructure expansion.

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The reaction was not confined to Europe. Overnight, following the first election returns,Chinese markets moved quickly, while Japanese technology stocks recorded substantial losses and futures linked to the Nasdaq in the United States too turned lower. Some market participants interpreted the outcome as a risk that American policy could become more cautious on AI, potentially giving Chinese competitors room to narrow the technological gap.

Reassurance from Washington and a rebound in sentiment

The mood improved as the political reaction unfolded. president Donald Trump acknowledged the Democratic victory and attributed the outcome in part to frail Republican candidates, while also expressing a willingness to cooperate with the opposition in Congress. His remarks were widely read as an effort to lower the temperature on Wall Street, and they appeared to have an effect. The Tokyo market, which had been down about 5 per cent at its worst, pared its losses to around 1.4 per cent, and Nasdaq futures shifted from a steep decline to a cautious advance.

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Many investors have too begun to argue that the AI investment cycle is driven by broad, bipartisan interest in maintaining technological competitiveness with China, and that a divided or cooperative Washington may still support the infrastructure needed for AI. Whether that view holds will depend on the specific legislative agenda that emerges in the coming months,including rules on energy,permitting, export controls and data centre development,none of which has yet been defined in detail.

Earnings from Advanced Micro Devices,published after the close of trading on Wall Street, provided a counterweight to the political anxiety. The company reported third-quarter revenue of 13.4 billion dollars, up 45 per cent from a year earlier. Revenue from data centres reached 8.6 billion dollars, an increase of 97 per cent,underlining the strength of demand for AI accelerators and server processors. Earnings per share rose 8 per cent to 2.09 dollars. The figures exceeded market expectations, and the company's guidance for the fourth quarter too came in ahead of forecasts.

Mixed signals from the PC market and supply chain effects

AMD's report was not without weak spots. The company warned that demand for personal computers is softening, and it expects the market for computers in 2027 to decline by double digits in unit volumes. rising memory prices were cited as a key factor, a view that echoes comments produced by Intel the previous week. AMD management argued, yet, that the decline in the traditional PC segment would be more than offset by the rapid growth in demand for artificial intelligence accelerators.

The results carry direct implications for suppliers further down the chain. Equita analysts noted that AMD is one of the main customers of Technoprobe, and they estimate that AMD will account for between 15 and 20 per cent of Technoprobe's revenue in 2026. The brokerage praised the positive news from the American group and pointed to the strong growth outlook described by AMD's senior management. Equita too emphasised that the industry must expand advanced semiconductor manufacturing capacity across the whole supply chain,including testing, which is one of the critical stages in chip production.

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On the strength of those prospects, Equita reiterated its Buy recommendation on Technoprobe with a target price of 44 euros. The brokerage's stance suggests that, for many analysts, the fundamental outlook for AI-related chip demand remains intact despite the political uncertainty. Attention in the comiNg weeks will focus on how policymakers in Washington translate campaign rhetoric into concrete rules, and on whether the strong order flow reported by chip designers continues to support the share prices of their suppliers in Europe and Asia.

STMicroelectronics, the Franco-Italian semiconductor company, was also cited as a beneficiary of the sector's momentum, in part because of its presentation on the strategic evolution of its STM32 microcontroller portfolio. The product line is widely used in industrial, automotive and consumer electronics applications and the business's plans for it were seen as a positive signal in a session otherwise dominated by concern about the political outlook.