Tech Stocks Tremble as OpenAI Rejects Musk's Bid and DeepSeek Shakes Up the Landscape

A confluence of events is shaping the tech landscape, from U.S. consumer spending to the rise of Chinese AI and potential acquisitions.

In January, U.S. consumers showed less enthusiasm for spending, leading to a decline in retail sales that exceeded expectations. This downturn in consumer spending could potentially impact gross domestic product (GDP) growth, as the U.S. economy heavily relies on consumer activity.Meanwhile, the tech industry is experiencing a wave of developments.

Reports suggest that Broadcom is engaged in preliminary talks to acquire Intel's chip design and marketing business, while TSMC is reportedly interested in purchasing Intel's chip plants. These discussions are in their early stages and both companies are reportedly pursuing separate deals.Adding to the tech landscape, OpenAI, the renowned artificial intelligence startup, has rejected a $97.4 billion bid from Elon Musk. OpenAI Chairman Bret Taylor stated that the company is not for sale, asserting that some things, including potentially groundbreaking AI technology, cannot be bought with money. OpenAI's attorney, William Savitt, communicated to Musk's lawyer that the board deemed Musk's highly publicized offer not a genuine bid and ultimately rejected it, emphasizing that it does not align with OpenAI's mission.Furthermore, tech stocks are facing uncertainties as they approach levels unseen in nearly two months. BTIG Chief Market Technician Jonathan Krinsky has warned that tech stocks could be in for trouble, highlighting the volatile nature of the market. The emergence of DeepSeek, a free AI chatbot from China, has also cast a shadow over U.S. tech giants like Nvidia, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Alphabet. DeepSeek's successful implementation using lower-cost chips and reduced data consumption has raised concerns about the value proposition of US competitors, leading to significant market losses. Analysts, however, remain optimistic about the long-term prospects of data centers, which are essential for powering the digital world and training large language models. Despite DeepSeek's efficiency, they believe that the increased demand for AI will ultimately drive further growth in data center infrastructure.





NBCDFW / 🏆 288. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

TECHNOLOGY AI STOCK MARKET CONSUMER SPENDING OPENAI ELON MUSK BROADCOM INTEL TSM

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Musk's OpenAI Bid Rejected, Tech Stocks Falter, and Broadcom Eyes Intel AcquisitionThis news piece covers several major developments in the tech world. Elon Musk's bid to acquire OpenAI was rejected, while tech stocks experience a decline. Additionally, reports emerge of Broadcom's interest in acquiring Intel, potentially leading to a division of Intel's business.

Read more »

OpenAI Accuses Chinese Rival DeepSeek of Data Theft for AI Model TrainingOpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, alleges that Chinese AI company DeepSeek used OpenAI's data to train its competing models, potentially violating OpenAI's terms of service. Microsoft security researchers detected suspicious data exfiltration from OpenAI accounts linked to DeepSeek. OpenAI claims evidence of 'distillation,' a technique where smaller models are trained using data from larger ones, suggesting DeepSeek leveraged OpenAI's expensive GPT-4 training data. While OpenAI acknowledges its own past use of web data without explicit consent, it emphasizes the need to protect its intellectual property and calls for collaboration with the US government to safeguard advanced AI technology.

Read more »

Microsoft and OpenAI Adjust Partnership, Allowing OpenAI Access to Competitors' ComputeMicrosoft and OpenAI have modified their partnership to enable OpenAI to utilize compute resources from other providers. This change addresses concerns about OpenAI's access to sufficient computing power and reflects the evolving landscape of AI development.

Read more »

OpenAI accuses China of stealing its content, the same accusation that authors have made against OpenAIIrony of ironies: Authors and artists have accused OpenAI of stealing their content to 'train' its bots--but now OpenAI is accusing a Chinese company of stealing its content to train its bots.

Read more »

Chinese AI Company DeepSeek Releases Image GeneratorOpenAI accuses Chinese AI startup DeepSeek of improperly using its models to train its own image generator, DeepSeek. OpenAI claims to have 'some evidence' that DeepSeek engaged in 'distillation,' a method of replicating AI models by using their output for training. Microsoft, which holds a 49% stake in OpenAI, discovered last fall that individuals linked to DeepSeek had extracted a significant amount of data via OpenAI's API. This news has sparked controversy, with some pointing out the irony of OpenAI accusing DeepSeek of practices similar to those OpenAI itself has been accused of.

Read more »

DeepSeek stuns tech industry with new AI image generator that beats OpenAI's DALL-E 3Patrick Pester is the trending news writer at Live Science. His background is in wildlife conservation and he has worked with endangered species around the world. Patrick holds a master's degree in international journalism from Cardiff University in the U.K.

Read more »