Tech Platforms face new challenge to remove nonconsensual images after The Take It Down Act passes

The new requirement for tech platforms is thanks to The Take It Down Act, which expands the reach of existing laws to include a wide range of online services, including social media and gaming platforms.

May 19, tech platforms have to provide a way for people to report nonconsensual intimate images and videos, or NCII, uploaded to their platforms. The new requirement is thanks to the The Take It Down Act , which applies broadly to a range of apps and online services, including social media and gaming platforms.

Companies were given a year between the passage of the act and the date it became enforceable to set up their takedown systems and develop request portals. However, several company spokespeople were quick to say their companies supported the legislation, but they took additional time to explain how people could actually file a takedown request.

One assured WIRED that their platform offered a secure reporting form, but did not provide a link to the form in question until after WIRED followed up multiple times. Two companies provided links to support pages that appear to have been updated after WIRED reached out. At least two host their forms on third-party websites, potentially making it difficult for people to search for the form themselves.

Others said they did not plan on launching their reporting forms until the day the law went into effect





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Take It Down Act Nonconsensual Intimate Images And Videos Platforms Reporting Forms Deepfakes

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