Technology failures disrupting everything from Americans’ air travel and banking transactions to secretive work at the US National Security Agency are fueling public distrust and paranoia about tech infrastructure — even with no sign the episodes are linked or the work of malicious actors.

Technology failures disrupting everything from Americans’ air travel and banking transactions to secretive work at the US National Security Agency are fueling public distrust and paranoia about tech infrastructure — even with no sign the episodes are linked or the work of malicious actors.

Breakdowns over the past week have caused enough havoc to spur American consumers into a panic-buying spree. At Costco Wholesale Corp., surging purchases of nonperishable foods, water and battery supplies led analysts to increase its share price target to $1,150 from $1,100. Most of the company’s high-ticket generators were sold out online as of Sunday.

Also read Apple services down, as Apple Pay, App Store and Apple Support experience outages

Late night comedians have also feasted on the tech-related turmoil: Saturday Night Live dedicated its cold open over the weekend to a faux CIA meeting where an agent played by comedian John Mulaney used problems at the Federal Aviation Administration and Microsoft Corp. as a punchline. It’s unusual and concerning to have so many high-profile incidents clustered so closely together, said Joe Slowik, director of threat research and cyber engineering at the risk intelligence firm Dataminr.

“We have become far too reliant on infrastructure that is shaky being more available than it is,” he said. Seeking to quell the disquiet, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on a trip to Asia with President Donald Trump, told reporters early Wednesday that the US had no indication or evidence that the technology breakdowns were related or the result of hostile acts.

Taken together, however, the episodes touch on the broader anxieties surrounding artificial intelligence, including the possibility that AI tools could make it easier for malicious actors to knock out essential services or conduct cybercrime sprees. Senator Mark Warner, Democrat from Virginia, said in a statement that it appears the incidents are the “consequence of how quickly artificial intelligence is changing the cybersecurity landscape.

” “AI is making it possible to identify vulnerabilities across enormous numbers of systems at unprecedented speed, creating enormous pressure on companies and government agencies to patch those vulnerabilities immediately, often all at once, putting tremendous strain on systems that weren’t built to handle that pace of change,” Warner said. In the latest glitch, a classified computer network that the NSA uses for internal communications went down on Tuesday, leaving some staff unable to access workplace systems, according to a person familiar with the matter.

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The issue resulted in the NSA telling some personnel to delay their arrival at the agency’s headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland, the person said. Computer troubles at the spy agency were joined by failures Tuesday on some Apple Inc. platforms, the latest in a series of breakdowns that also hobbled Microsoft’s software and snarled air traffic nationwide over the past several days.

The episodes Tuesday capped a week of similar problems elsewhere, including a technical lapse at Chase on Monday that caused some customers’ transactions to take longer to process. The issue wasn’t related to a cybersecurity event, the bank said, but tied to a software bug in on-premise hardware systems. United Airlines also said on Monday that a tech issue impacted its departing flights, and that the problem was traced to equipment problems involving the agency’s aging communications infrastructure.

A lack of quick and clear answers about the events created opportunities for conspiracy theorists and unreliable social media influencers to capitalize. Some viral posts suggested the US was under a coordinated attack from a foreign — or extraterrestrial — government. Others warned that the tech disruptions signaled a kind of warning for a vague future cataclysm.

At Apple, the company is working to restore its systems after an internal update caused wide-scale outages Tuesday, disrupting employee tools, retail operations and consumer services. The malfunction knocked out several internal services, including AppleWeb, the employee portal, AppleConnect, the internal sign-in system, and virtual private network access for remote workers, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Microsoft’s productivity software was hobbled for a more extended period last week after a bug caused a systems malfunction during an otherwise routine rerouting of user traffic. And US air traffic experienced its worst weekend in decades after a government contractor tried to replace outdated copper wire at a remote location in Arkansas, causing a router to overwhelm others on the air traffic control network with excessive connection requests.

The Trump administration is under pressure for more answers to the rapid-fire series of glitches. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told CNBC that the recent technology failures weren’t the result of a cyberattack, while President Trump sought to play down the significance of the malfunctions after being asked about them in Asia.

“It’s going to be very much under control. It’s life,” Trump said Tuesday when questioned about the outages at Chase and Microsoft.

“When you’re big and powerful and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine. ” Even as the administration sought to offer assurances about the malfunctions, the Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a warning that cyber criminals and state-backed hackers are seeking to use artificial intelligence-powered tools to automate attacks on companies and other organizations worldwide.

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A Quinnipiac University poll released in September found that 73% of Americans were concerned that future systems could pose an existential threat to humanity. Nearly eight in 10 of those surveyed said they favored slowing or stopping AI development altogether to better understand the safety risks. Despite public misgivings about the risks posed by artificial intelligence, major technology companies are racing to use AI to discover and plug holes in their systems.

AI tools have already finding record numbers of software flaws, though tech firms say they are largely finding those issues themselves, rather than learning about them when hackers try exploiting them in attacks. For instance, Alphabet Inc.’s Google said in July that it discovered 433 bugs in its Google Chrome browser versus 11 in an equivalent update the year before. Of those, 401 were reported by Google internally, according to the company.

Still, in June, the National Security Agency and the intelligence services of other nations in the “Five Eyes” alliance published a joint advisory urging organizations to, among other things, accelerate their software-patching practices.

“AI is shortening the time between vulnerability discovery and exploitation,” the agencies wrote. “Delays in patching increase risk, especially for operational systems with long update cycles. ” Christiaan Beek of the cybersecurity firm Rapid7 Inc. cautioned that nothing in the public record about the latest outages suggests they were the result of rushed security updates.

In general, he said that organizations face major risks in relying on outdated processes to respond to the surge in AI-assisted vulnerability discovery and the resulting patches.

“Complex systems fail in boring ways far more often than because of an adversary,” he said. “The boring reason isn’t harmless, though, and worryingly, it means the systems we rely on are fragile enough that we can bring them down ourselves, no attackers needed. ”The failure of the FAA’s flight-control system on Friday apparently involved the replacement of an old telecommunications cable that triggered a cascade of errors involving a roughly 25-year-old network router.

Experts say that network equipment such as routers can be finicky and surprisingly fragile technologies, as small errors or glitches can cause them to go haywire and either fail or flood their networks with traffic. In the wake of the FAA failures, the Trump administration is seeking $50.1 billion to overhaul the US airspace system, citing an “urgent need” to modernize the critical infrastructure, though the effort is already facing objections in the Senate.

“We have underinvested in redundancy — whether it’s an error, an update that went wrong, even a cyber incident – that can step in to ensure worst case scenarios don’t happen,” said Slowik.