Major global outages in banking and travel stemmed from rushed software patches targeting AI-discovered vulnerabilities, not cyberattacks, according to industry experts.

Major technology failures across the banking, air travel, and enterprise sectors this past week were primarily caused by flawed software upgrades, not malicious cyberattacks. Experts identified that many of these disruptions resulted from rushed attempts to secure vulnerabilities identified by artificial intelligence systems. The FBI explicitly stated that its recent Artex warning was unrelated to these specific widespread outages.

Outages Stem From Rushed Software Upgrades

Doug Madory, head of internet analysis at the technology company Infoblox, characterized the last thirty-six hours as a period of hysteria. He noted that every organization involved, including Microsoft, the FAA, Chase, the NSA, Workday, Apple, and United, confirmed the outages were not the result of hacking. In most cases, the root cause was a system upgrade that went wrong, often triggered by a rush to fix vulnerabilities located by AI.

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Infoblox analysis confirms that the culprit was bad software updates rather than external hackers. Many of these organizational failures occurred because IT teams were rushing to plug holes discovered by AI tools. This trend highlights a growing reliance on automated security detection which sometimes outpaces the stability of legacy systems. Organizations must now account for the unpredictability of these rapid deployment cycles.

Security Experts Dismiss Hacking Theories

Iain Mulholland, Salesforce's chief information security officer and a former British Army officer, reported that people were asking if they needed to change all their passwords. His advice to those individuals was simple: calm down and carry on. Mulholland explained that the instinct to suspect a cyberattack is not surprising given the current climate and recent media narratives. He noted that ordinary people see systems going offline and immediately jump to the conclusion that it is cyber, even if it is not.

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Cybersecurity commentators have referred to the past month as Black October. This label points to an unprecedented wave of intrusions, many fueled by a new AI hacking tool called Artex. Last month, refrigerators across Europe were shut down in another Iran-linked incident. However, an FBI spokesman said on Tuesday that that alert had nothing to do with the week's outages. The bureau clarified that the Artex warning was distinct from the recent technical failures.

Ancient Systems Collide With AI Discovery Tools

Anne Neuberger, a general partner at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and a former White House deputy national security adviser, said two separate problems are colliding. She identified that systems like those at the FAA are known to be ancient and really need an upgrade. Additionally, there is a whole set of AI attackers that are able to find vulnerabilities in code. This collision creates a high-risk environment for critical infrastructure.

About two months ago, tech executives warned of what some called an AI apocalypse. Dario Amodei, head of the AI company Anthropic, cautioned that rogue AI systems could take down the internet. The mechanics of software patching help explain why upgrades so often go sideways. Patches are essentially changes to code, and in some cases, you get unexpected outcomes. The default assumption should be an outage, not an attack when these failures occur.

Default Assumption Is Outage Not Cyberattack

Experts stated that the default assumption should be an outage, not an attack when systems fail due to updates. Software patches can produce unexpected results as organizations contend with more security flaws and updates. This reality requires a shift in how IT leaders and security professionals communicate with the public. Panic is counterproductive when the root cause is technical instability rather than malicious intent.

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The current situation reflects heightened concern over AI-enabled hacking. However, the immediate cause of the recent global disruptions was internal technical instability. Companies involved in the outages have emphasized that their systems were compromised by their own internal processes. This distinction is vital for maintaining trust in digital infrastructure during periods of high technological stress.