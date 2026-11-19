Goldstein warns that vulnerabilities exposed by recent outages could leave critical U.S. systems open to deliberate attacks.

A string of technology outages that disrupted major U.S. services in recent days was a “gentle” warning of what could come if the vulnerabilities behind them are not addressed, a former Pentagon official has warned.

“Although it felt seismic in the moment, in reality it was a gentle one,” Brett Goldstein, a Vanderbilt University professor specializing in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence and a former Pentagon official, wrote in an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post. “Every failure was an accident, and every system came back. One day, they will not,” he said.

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While federal officials say the recent disruptions do not appear to have been the result of cyberattacks, Goldstein argued that the vulnerabilities they exposed could be exploited by adversaries. The incidents affected major technology, aviation, banking and government systems over the past week. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton testified before Congress about worldwide threats Wednesday, saying the outages appear unrelated.

“These are separate service outages associated with maintenance and technical changes. They are not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack," Clayton told lawmakers. The disruptions began last Thursday, when a major Microsoft outage affected businesses and users around the world, knocking services offline for roughly 24 hours. The following day, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop, halting flights for more than four hours because of communications issues.

Mullin defended the administration’s response to the ground stop.

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“We landed over 4,000 planes when the ground stoppage went out because of the communication and didn’t have one single incident. That in itself is a great success,” Mullin testified.

Then on Monday, United Airlines reported technical problems that disrupted flights, while Chase Bank customers also experienced issues accessing banking services. On Tuesday, a classified internal communications network at the National Security Agency also experienced an outage, and some users also reported issues with Gmail, Apple Pay, and Marriott. Goldstein said that each incident showed how a “small piece” can bring down a large system.

“That is cause for deep concern, because what a contractor did by accident, an adversary will certainly try to do on purpose,” he wrote. Cybersecurity expert Sean Connery told Newsweek he agreed with Goldstein’s broader warning, but said his concern is what these incidents demonstrate about resilience.

"It doesn't require a sophisticated cyberattack to create cyberattack-level business disruption," Connery, chief security officer of Orbis Solutions, said. “A failed router, bad configuration, software defect, or overloaded system can be enough when too many critical services depend on it. ” Goldstein also called for the federal government to have national laboratories work with leading AI companies to assess weaknesses in aviation, power and payment networks, prioritize the most serious risks and begin repairs.

Connery explained that AI can help identify anomalies, but doesn't replace foundational safeguards. While he said no one type of infrastructure—banking, energy, aviation or otherwise—was uniquely at fault, he pointed to concentration and dependency risk.

“The more organizations depend on the same cloud providers, telecommunications carriers, identity platforms, financial networks and technology vendors, the larger the potential blast radius when one critical component fails,” he said. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Anna Commander, Gray R. ThomasA string of technology outages that disrupted major U.S. services in recent days was a “gentle” warning of what could come if the vulnerabilities behind them are not addressed, a former Pentagon official has warned.

“Although it felt seismic in the moment, in reality it was a gentle one,” Brett Goldstein, a Vanderbilt University professor specializing in cybersecurity and artificial intelligence and a former Pentagon official, wrote in an op-ed published Tuesday inWhile federal officials say the recent disruptions do not appear to have been the result of cyberattacks, Goldstein argued that the vulnerabilities they exposed could be exploited by adversaries. The incidents affected major technology, aviation, banking and government systems over the past week.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton testified before Congress about worldwide threats Wednesday, saying the outages appear unrelated.

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“These are separate service outages associated with maintenance and technical changes. They are not a coordinated or state-sponsored attack," Clayton told lawmakers. The disruptions began last Thursday, when a major Microsoft outage affected businesses and users around the world, knocking services offline for roughly 24 hours. The following day, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop, halting flights for more than four hours because of communications issues.

“We landed over 4,000 planes when the ground stoppage went out because of the communication and didn’t have one single incident. That in itself is a great success,” Mullin testified.

Then on Monday, United Airlines reported technical problems that disrupted flights, while Chase Bank customers also experienced issues accessing banking services. On Tuesday, a classified internal communications network at the National Security Agency also experienced an outage, and some users also reported issues with Gmail, Apple Pay, and Marriott.

“That is cause for deep concern, because what a contractor did by accident, an adversary will certainly try to do on purpose,” he wrote. he agreed with Goldstein’s broader warning, but said his concern is what these incidents demonstrate about resilience. "It doesn't require a sophisticated cyberattack to create cyberattack-level business disruption," Connery, chief security officer of Orbis Solutions, said.

“A failed router, bad configuration, software defect, or overloaded system can be enough when too many critical services depend on it. ”Goldstein also called for the federal government to have national laboratories work with leading AI companies to assess weaknesses in aviation, power and payment networks, prioritize the most serious risks and begin repairs. Connery explained that AI can help identify anomalies, but doesn't replace foundational safeguards.

While he said no one type of infrastructure—banking, energy, aviation or otherwise—was uniquely at fault, he pointed to concentration and dependency risk.

“The more organizations depend on the same cloud providers, telecommunications carriers, identity platforms, financial networks and technology vendors, the larger the potential blast radius when one critical component fails,” he said.