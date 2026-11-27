It is just one of dozens of firms that have experienced technical issues lately.

The outage has left customers unable to make claims or receive roadside assistance during Thanksgiving week, traditionally one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

It has now been a full working week since Allstate’s website and app went down on Monday. Major companies including Microsoft, Apple, JPMorgan Chase, the Federal Aviation Administration, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and United Airlines have been hit with their own crises. The incidents, federal officials have said, appear to be unrelated, according toJeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty ImagesAs of Friday morning, the company’s roadside-assistance link read, according to the newspaper: “Our site is currently down for maintenance.

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Please check back later. ”When the Daily Beast checked back four hours later, the situation was the same. Allstate did offer a customer service line. Allstate is being sued by Oklahoma’s attorney general over its claims handling, and the Oklahoma House Insurance Committee said of the current outage that policyholders “should not be penalized for something completely outside their control.