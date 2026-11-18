OpenAI, Amazon, and government officials discuss the fallout of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's resignation and the impact on AI industry partnerships.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman expressed strong empathy for former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during a speech at the Semafor Silicon Valley and The World conference in Menlo Park, California, on Monday, November 16, 2026. The tech summit, which gathered key industry figures, addressed the recent resignation of Huang and the subsequent short-lived attempts at his return to the helm of the dominant computer chip manufacturer.

Altman Expresses Empathy for Huang

Altman, who experienced a similar leadership turmoil at OpenAI in 2023 before being reinstated, stated he feels personal strong empathy for Huang during this period. He acknowledged that while he does not have enough information to judge whether Huang should return to Nvidia, he considers the executive a long-time hero. Altman emphasized that heroes have flaws and expressed extreme gratitude for the early partnership between their companies.

Also read Tech Leaders Push for Jensen Huang's Return to Nvidia Amid Controversy

The OpenAI CEO noted that Nvidia acts as a behemoth in the industry and maintains high levels of trust regarding their guarantees. He highlighted that the AI revolution would be hard to imagine without Huang, who made significant early bets on OpenAI's development. Altman stressed that the mutual investment between the two entities was foundational to their current success in the artificial intelligence sector.

Bezos and Jassy Weigh In on Leadership

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos echoed the sentiment that specific details are needed before determining Huang's future at Nvidia. Bezos described Huang as a remarkable leader who built a remarkable company through hard work and foresight. He argued that if Huang does not return, hiring an outsider to lead Nvidia would be an exceptionally difficult task due to the company's complexity.

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Bezos, who stepped down as Amazon CEO in 2021 but remains executive chairman, warned that outside CEOs in complex companies have a vanishingly small chance of success. He suggested that bringing in a new leader should always be considered a last resort. Additionally, Bezos dismissed comparisons between the Amazon transition and the current situation at Nvidia, calling any such analogy a very poor one due to the planned nature of his own leadership change.

Andy Jassy, Amazon's CEO, commented on the business relationship between Amazon and Nvidia during a session at the forum. He stated that the incident involving Huang would not impact Amazon, which utilizes Nvidia chips while also developing its own custom hardware. Jassy described the dynamic between the two tech giants as coopetition, a relationship he believes is standard in the modern technology landscape.

Industry and Government Perspectives

Ian Srinivas, co-founder and CEO of Perplexity AI, praised Huang for his singular contributions to the industry. In an interview with The Associated Press, Srinivas noted that many prominent figures in AI over the last four or five years owe their success to Huang. He described Huang as a unique leader and argued that America needs more individuals capable of creating such a significant legacy.

Former Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo addressed the broader implications of the scandal, highlighting American rules on exporting sensitive technology. She noted that a woman with whom Huang reportedly had an affair was an executive at a Singapore-based cloud computing company suspected of diverting advanced Nvidia chips to China. Raimondo emphasized that national security must take precedence over revenue goals for American companies.

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Raimondo, who is also the CEO of the nonprofit RAISE US, discussed her efforts to restrict remote access to advanced U.S. computing chips and servers. She mentioned that the Trump administration issued new rules on this matter on Monday, two years after she began working on the restrictions. Raimondo expressed relief that the administration is moving in the direction of stricter controls, given China's constant attempts to bypass American technology safeguards.