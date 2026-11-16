Elon Musk and Tim Sweeney support the Bring Jensen Back campaign while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent demands answers on chip sales to China.

Tech industry heavyweights including Elon Musk and Tim Sweeney are rallying behind the Bring Jensen Back campaign to restore Jensen Huang as chief executive officer of Nvidia. This movement emerges against significant political headwinds, as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has publicly dismissed the notion of a quick return for the AI pioneer. The tension highlights a deep divide between Silicon Valley executives and Washington policymakers regarding the future leadership of the semiconductor giant.

The Bring Jensen Back Campaign Mechanics

Ally Brad Gerstner, founder of Altimeter Capital, and Gavin Baker, head of Atreides Management, circulated an open letter to the Nvidia board last Friday. The letter explicitly urged the board to keep all options on the table, including the potential return of Jensen Huang. Gerstner and Baker are reportedly assembling a war room of Silicon Valley executives to lobby for this outcome. Elon Musk, chief executive of SpaceX, and Tim Sweeney, head of Epic Games, have joined this high-profile campaign. Their goal is to leverage their influence to convince the board that Huang remains the best person for the job.

Also read Nvidia Plummets $1.5 Trillion as Jensen Huang Quits, Exposing Tech Fragility

Government Scrutiny and Chip Sales

Opposition to the return comes from senior Trump administration officials concerned about compliance with federal laws. Scott Bessent raised questions about whether Nvidia skirted the U.S. ban on selling advanced chips to China to inflate revenues. Bessent asked if the company was pressing illicit sales to goose earnings and demanded answers from the board and outside counsel within ten days. Nvidia has been told it owes the Trump administration answers regarding potential profits from banned chip sales. This deadline creates urgent pressure on the company to clarify its operations during the leadership transition.

The Personal Scandal and Board Investigation

The ouster followed a personal scandal involving an affair with Alice Huang, a woman flagged by the U.S. government as a suspected Chinese spy. Reports also emerged that Huang had two additional affairs with employees during his tenure. The revelations caused Nvidia stock to fall more than 23 percent. The board launched an independent investigation into his conduct immediately following the news. Wynton Hall, Breitbart News social media director, has written a New York Times bestseller on how the MAGA movement can create AI positions that benefit humanity. His work addresses fears of leftists controlling Silicon Valley or China taking over.

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Market Impact and Future Leadership Options

Market reaction has been swift, with the stock drop reflecting investor anxiety over leadership instability and legal risks. Reports indicate the company is approaching other chief executives as potential successors. Former Apple chief executive Tim Cook has been mentioned as a candidate for the Nvidia job. Trump has defended Huang throughout the scandal but has not yet stated whether he should return to the role. This ambiguity leaves the market in a state of waiting as key decisions are made behind closed doors.

Next Steps for Nvidia Stakeholders

Nvidia is set to report quarterly earnings on Tuesday, its first report since Huang's departure. This financial disclosure will be critical for assessing the company's health under interim management. The board must navigate the competing demands of activist shareholders and federal investigators. The outcome will determine if Nvidia can maintain its technological edge while complying with new geopolitical constraints. All eyes are now on the next ten days for responses from the board and outside counsel.