A Korean American tech investor recounts being accused of being a honeypot at AI events in San Francisco following revelations of affairs involving powerful AI executives and alleged Chinese intelligence assets.

Laura, a Korean American tech investor, had never heard of a “honeypot” when she was accused of being one. On October 23, she had attended a party at new hacker house in San Francisco for AI engineers and researchers.

She began chatting with a guy near her, a white 20-something start-up founder and Google Gemini researcher.

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“He asked me if I’m a honeypot, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what that is,’ because I’m offline,” Laura recalls. A week later, news broke thatand one of the most powerful men in AI, had engaged in an affair with a Singapore-based chip buyer and alleged Chinese intelligence asset named Alice Huang.

On November 12, Jensen resigned after revelations of another extramarital affair, this time with a subordinate. That weekend, Laura attended a rowdy bonfire mixer at the originalheadquarters where a male start-up founder fired a flamethrower on top of a truck.

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“This belligerently drunk white guy just approaches me trying to sell his app — then asks me if I am Chinese and I’m a spy. ” This time, she knew what he was talking about. A once-untouchable businessman getting destroyed by his own horniness is a classic comedy scenario, like slipping on a banana peel. It spawned a million jokes, some tapping into collective dating woes —— and bemoaning Nvidia’s plummeting stock prices.

Others were more pointedly political: The satirical #FirstEthicalBillionaire pointed at the rarity of a Silicon Valley titan whose relationships were actually consensual and age-appropriate.in which a CIA agent, played by John Mulaney, schools AI leaders on security: “America needs you to learn the difference between a woman who would actually want to have sex with you and a woman who is clearly a spy,” he scolds. Huang, played by, swoops in with a reminder that “women don’t like guys like us … That’s how we became guys like us.

” The sketch reflects the growing paranoia that has taken hold in America as AI firms race for global dominance. A honeypot, in traditional cybersecurity terms, is a decoy system — a fake server, database, etc. — set up to divert hackers from their real target and study their attack strategies. But recently, it’s become synonymous with “honey trapping,” in which agents seduce their targets to obtain sensitive information.

that several women I interviewed brought up highlights Western billionaires and their partners of Asian descent: Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan, Larry Ellison and Jolin Zhu, and Rupert Murdoch and Wendi Deng Murdoch. “The CCP Wives of Silicon Valley would be a banger reality TV show,” one Jensen Huang fanboy responded on X. Never mind that Priscilla Chan, for example, is an American doctor who met Zuckerberg at Harvard or that of the many wives Larry Ellison and Rupert Murdoch have had, only the ones pictured in the graphic were Asian.

“People don’t really criticize the white guys, right,” Julia says. “They criticize the Asian women more for selling out. ” Rachel, a 26-year-old mechanical engineer at an energy firm whose partner works in the defense field, says that she worries what will happen if the AI battle keeps escalating and cyberattacks mount. In the past week, America has experienced major disruptions.

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First Microsoft services went down, then the FAA halted all flights. The NSA’s internal communications network was impacted. Some incidents have been deemed the result of regular updates or human incompetence, but all together, these outages seem like too much to be a coincidence. Doomsday preppers are rushing to the grocery store.

“I’ve always been afraid that, like, the whole World War II internment camps are gonna happen again,” Rachel says. “This time with Chinese people. ” (On Thursday, ICEShe brings up the Saturday Night Live sketch, which she finds depressing for what it says about the state of dating.

“It is like men have no hope of becoming good partners, and they’re unwilling to change,” says Rachel. “They have control over society in many ways, especially when it comes to income, status, and prestige. The punch line is that they’re never going to have to develop themselves. ” The cost of that joke, ultimately, falls on someone else.

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