Technology glitches caused major headaches for people across Phoenix on Monday, impacting flights at Sky Harbor and online banking services.

from TUE 9:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Chinle Valley, Grand Canyon Country, Western Mogollon Rim, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Coconino Plateau, White Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Black Mesa Area, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 Technology failures disrupted United Airlines flights at Phoenix Sky Harbor and knocked out online banking for Chase, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America customers across the city.

FOX 10's Andrew Christiansen has more with how these outages are piling up. Technology glitches caused major headaches for people across Phoenix on Monday, impacting flights at Sky Harbor and online banking services. United Airlines resolved a system outage that delayed some flights up to an hour, while major banks experienced issues traced to a Chase software bug. From the airport to the ATM, technology glitches are causing major headaches for people across Phoenix on Monday.

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It is just the latest string of system failures hitting major companies, as these outages continue to pile up. Whether travelers were trying to catch a flight at Phoenix Sky Harbor or people were just trying to check their bank balance, many might have hit a digital brick wall on Nov. 16.

This comes as many travelers are still trying to get home following a"It’s not ideal I guess, but it is what it is," said Apaola Madrid, a United Airlines traveler.

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"We looked on the United app, and it said there was a delay and then an hour and a half later we looked, and it was on time," Sharon said. United says the tech issue is now resolved and did not impact flights already in the air.

However, other travelers are still impacted by Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop.

"I had to get a hotel. I had to redo everything. I was supposed to be back home Saturday. It’s Monday, so it’s been a little inconvenient," said Angelina, a United Airlines traveler.

Customers at major banks such as Chase, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America had trouble accessing online servicesAs technology becomes more complex, local experts say these growing pains are inevitable.

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"When cloud computing, the term was fairly new, we used to have these kinds of outages fairly regularly. Since systems have gotten a lot more robust, obviously, things have moved to have a lot more sort of global diversification. So you’ve got systems in different places," said Brandon Disney with Data Doctors.

"Each one of these types of failures creates education and learning for each of the organizations, and so they become more resilient over time," Disney said. Last week, Microsoft experienced issues with several of its services due to a July software bug. Disney says the best defense is keeping information backed up offline.

"A lot of them allow you to do what they call an offline sync, so you can set up where you have a local working copy of things. That lets you work through problems like this and when systems come back online, they sort of resynchronize," Disney said. The FAA, United Airlines, and Chase say there is no evidence any of these incidents were caused by cyberattacks.

Information in this report was gathered from Apaola Madrid, United Airlines traveler; Sharon, United Airlines traveler; Angelina, United Airlines traveler; United Airlines; Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy; Chase; Brandon Disney, Data Doctors; the FAA; the Trump administration; and previous FOX 10 reports.