A cluster of high-profile disruptions is shaking consumer confidence in the reliability of everyday technology.

FILE - Pedestrians approach JPMorgan Chase headquarters on Dec. 29, 2023, in New York. JP Morgan reports earnings on Friday, July 12, 2024. A cluster of high-profile disruptions is shaking consumer confidence in the reliability of everyday technology.

Federal officials report there is no evidence that Monday’s JPMorgan Chase and United Airlines outages were cyber-related or systemic breakdowns, but some people are still worried about what exactly went wrong and when these outages could happen next. After the chaos of the FAA plane groundings, people noticed other technical disruptions Monday that caused more problems for travel and everyday activity. JPMorgan Chase experienced a nationwide banking outage that delayed online and in-person transactions.

Also read JPMorgan Chase technical issue causes online banking delays for customers at multiple US banks

Officials confirmed the outage was caused by a software bug. United Airlines experienced a 90-minute system outage due to a reported technical glitch affecting departing flights, which passengers confirmed led to some delays at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The union representing United pilots reported the airline could not transmit final weight and balance numbers that pilots needed for takeoff.

Cybersecurity expert and Truit CEO John Bansman explained that many companies face strict federal requirements to report significant problems beyond a software bug or routine hardware update, such as a major cyberattack or data breach.

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“We have to look at the facts when they come out,” Bansman said. “I think if we start seeing a pattern, then we need to start holding these companies accountable for their actions. ” While United’s internal technology outage is unrelated to the FAA’s weekend equipment failure, some travelers are concerned about potential outages affecting holiday plans. According to flight tracker FlightAware, there were 196 total flight delays at Sea-Tac airport on Monday, including 19 involving United.

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