Tech Giants Lose Billions After Midterm Election Sell-Off

Major tech firms signed to President Trump's AI accord lost billions in market value as Wall Street reacted to Democratic victories in the midterm elections.

Nvidia, Alphabet, Meta, and other major technology corporations faced significant financial losses on Thursday as Wall Street experienced a severe sell-off following the Democratic Party's sweeping victories in Tuesday's midterm elections. The Nasdaq Composite fell by 5.5 percent, while the S&P 500 dropped by 4.4 percent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank by 1,883 points. This sharp decline in market value occurred amid growing concerns that increased Democratic control of both the House and Senate would lead to stricter regulatory scrutiny of artificial intelligence companies and potentially delay the construction of new data centers.

Market Reaction to Election Results

The brutal sell-off was driven by fears that the Democratic Party's control of Congress could result in more stringent oversight of the artificial intelligence sector. Investors were particularly worried that political pressure might stall the expansion of data centers, which have already faced opposition from voters across the political spectrum due to their high energy consumption and environmental impact. This political uncertainty created a volatile environment for tech stocks, which had been riding high on the momentum of the AI boom.

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President Donald Trump publicly blamed the stock market crash on the election outcome, stating in a post on Truth Social that the market fell because "the Dumocrats had a big Tuesday." He argued that investors had only themselves to blame for the economic downturn. This reaction came just over a month after Trump assembled a group of leaders from prominent artificial intelligence companies at the White House to sign a voluntary accord aimed at addressing public fears about the technology.

Financial Impact on Signed Companies

Among the signatories, Nvidia suffered the most significant losses, with its shares falling by 9.3 percent on Thursday. This decline wiped out more than $440 billion from the company's total market value, marking it as the biggest loser of the day among the firms associated with the White House Accord. The chipmaker's steep drop highlighted the vulnerability of even the most dominant players in the artificial intelligence sector during periods of broad market instability.

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Alphabet, the parent company of Google, saw its shares fall by 2.2 percent on November 5. Based on a post-close valuation of approximately $3.47 trillion, this decline erased an estimated $78 billion in market value. This event added to a volatile period for the company, which had already experienced its worst day in stock market history last month when it lost about $500 billion after reporting weaker-than-expected growth for the summer.

Meta Platforms also recorded substantial losses, with its shares dropping by 3.96 percent on Thursday. The company finished the trading day with a market capitalization of about $1.55 trillion, suggesting that it lost approximately $60 billion in value. These figures underscore the widespread impact of the market sell-off on major technology conglomerates, regardless of their individual recent performance metrics.

SpaceX and Private Company Reactions

SpaceX shares fell by 9.05 percent on Thursday, wiping an estimated $167 billion from the company's market value. Owned by Elon Musk, SpaceX was valued at $800 billion last year, but its valuation grew to $1.25 trillion after merging with Musk's AI company, xAI, in February. The company went public in June with an offering that raised $86 billion, breaking the record for the largest initial public offering and making Musk the world's first trillionaire at the time.

Musk's estimated net worth fell by $80 billion on Thursday, bringing it below $800 billion according to Forbes. While SpaceX is now publicly traded, other signatories like Anthropic and OpenAI remain privately held. Anthropic, valued at $965 billion, filed paperwork for an initial public offering in October, but analysts are now questioning whether the company will proceed with its highly anticipated debut, which was expected to kick off the week of November 9.

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OpenAI CEO Sam Altman previously stated in September that the company's timeline for going public would be extended due to concerns about artificial intelligence safety. He indicated that it would be an ill-advised moment to go public given the current safety landscape, suggesting that the company does not feel pressure to rush into a public listing. This decision highlights the ongoing tension between rapid market expansion and regulatory safety concerns.

Details of the White House Accord

The White House Accord on Super Intelligence, released by Trump in September, called for the implementation of four layers of controls and audits. The document described these steps as "morally binding" and aimed to give companies, customers, and the public confidence that the technology is operating as intended. It also suggested that over time, these steps might be codified into laws or regulations.

The signatories to the accord included Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, OpenAI President Greg Brockman, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, and Elon Musk. Newsweek contacted the companies for comment via emails sent outside regular business hours, but responses varied based on their public trading status. The accord was intended to address American fears about artificial intelligence, but the subsequent market turmoil has raised questions about the stability of these voluntary agreements in the face of political change.