Senior tech journalist Jonathan Margolis reveals his best picks for audio, cooking, and security gadgets, including the Beyerdynamic DT770 Pro and Kamado Joe Konnected.

Leading technology journalist Jonathan Margolis has curated a selection of high-performance gadgets for discerning consumers seeking quality over quantity. The expert review spans diverse categories including culinary tools, audio equipment, and home security systems. His recommendations focus on devices that offer genuine utility and superior build quality for their respective price points.

Jonathan Margolis Recommends Electric Kamado Joe Konnected

For serious outdoor cooking enthusiasts, the Kamado Joe Konnected grill represents a significant upgrade to traditional charcoal grilling. Priced at £1,999 from bbqs2u.co.uk, this Japanese-style closed-lid appliance addresses the common frustrations of starting charcoal fires. Margolis notes that proper lumpwood is difficult to ignite while commercial briquettes often contain unwanted chemicals. The Konnected model features an app-controlled electrical ignition system that simplifies the lighting process. Its versatile design allows it to function as an oven for roasting turkey or a pizza maker during holiday seasons. Despite the high price tag, the reviewer considers the investment worthwhile for the convenience and performance it delivers.

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Beyerdynamic DT770 Pro Offers Superior Studio-Grade Audio

Audio enthusiasts seeking high-fidelity sound without astronomical costs can rely on the Beyerdynamic DT770 Pro headphones. Retailing for £129 via amazon.co.uk, these German-made studio headphones provide exceptional clarity for music lovers. Margolis highlights that the market is often cluttered with inferior alternatives that lack durability or sound quality. The DT770 Pro stands out for its comfortable furry ear pads which allow for extended listening sessions. They deliver superb audio performance that justifies their reputation as a superior choice for the ears. This model serves as an ideal bridge between cheap consumer headphones and professional-grade equipment costing tens of thousands.

Olight ArkPro Ultra and Ezviz Camera Enhance Utility and Security

The Olight ArkPro Ultra torch combines compact design with powerful LED illumination for just £129.99 from olight.com. Measuring 12.4cm in length, this device features a built-in magnet that allows it to clamp securely to vehicles or metal surfaces. Its blinding white light offers extended battery life making it a reliable tool for various tasks. Complementing this utility gadget is the Ezviz 4G and Wifi Smart Home Battery Camera Kit priced at £109.99 on amazon.co.uk. This outdoor security system includes a solar panel eliminating the need for wired power sources. It utilizes AI recognition features to monitor properties effectively without requiring ongoing subscription fees. The reviewer found this kit to be a cost-effective solution for home security after extensive testing.

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Honor Magic Pad 4 and Garvee Air Conditioner Serve Specific Needs

Entertainment enthusiasts may prefer the Honor Magic Pad 4 tablet which retails for £599.99 on honor.com/uk. This device features a large OLED screen and high-quality sound system for streaming content or reading. It is thinner and more affordable than competing Apple tablets while offering a superior visual experience. For summer comfort, the Garvee 7000 BTU portable air-conditioner provides essential cooling for £218.99 from garvee.co.uk. Margolis purchased three units last spring for £165 each before prices surged during heatwaves. He advises consumers to avoid cheap air coolers which he describes as completely ineffective compared to proper air-conditioning units.

Additional Tech Picks Include Lyma Laser and Translation Devices

Beauty technology enthusiasts can invest in the Lyma Laser Pro for £1,999. This British-made non-invasive laser device is favored by celebrities and dermatologists for skin rejuvenation. It offers medical-grade results without the need for invasive procedures or scorching sensations. For international travelers, the Pednrjft Translator costs £70 on ebay.co.uk. This device handles real-time language translation effectively though it typically requires Wi-Fi or 4G connectivity. Margolis tested it during a work trip to rural Hungary where communication barriers were significant. The device proved reliable despite being somewhat fiddly to operate in the field. These selections collectively offer practical solutions for tech consumers across various lifestyle categories.