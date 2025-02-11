Tech Executive Known for Harsh Reforms Takes the Helm at U.S. Treasury

Tom Krause, former CEO of Cloud Software Group, brings his controversial management style to the U.S. Treasury Department, raising concerns about the potential impact on federal workers and programs.

A former tech executive known for implementing hardline reforms in the private sector, Tom Krause , is now leading cost-cutting efforts at the U.S. Treasury Department . Krause, the CEO of Silicon Valley-based Cloud Software Group , oversaw layoffs at his company in each of the last three years, instituted a return-to-office mandate, rigid performance ratings, and required weekly updates from workers directly to him.

Former employees described a climate of fear, where expressing unease could jeopardize their job security. One former employee said she hid her pregnancy for fear it could make her a target of layoffs, while another ex-manager said they dreaded filing performance reviews of subordinates, knowing some workers may fall victim to the next cycle of cuts. Another former employee said they avoided expressing unease in company emails or in the messaging app Slack out of concern that it could jeopardize their job. These practices, according to a former senior content designer at Cloud Software Group, mirror those common in corporate boardrooms and golf clubs, but are now being transplanted into government. Krause, who joined the Treasury Department in recent days, is overseeing its $5 trillion payment system, which sends funds to tens of millions of Americans for programs like Medicare and Social Security. The agency said Krause brings decades of experience 'managing balance sheets' to the agency's effort to 'maximize payment integrity.' Although some former employees praised Krause as a savvy business leader, most requested anonymity due to concerns about reprisals. They described a company culture where employees felt expendable. Krause himself acknowledged the difficulty of the changes he was making, stating that they were 'necessary' to improve the company's performance.





ABC / 🏆 471. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

TOM KRAUSE TREASURY DEPARTMENT ELON MUSK COST-CUTTING LAYOFFS GOVERNMENT REFORMS CLOUD SOFTWARE GROUP

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US Treasury Yields Fall as Trump Takes Office and Issues New Executive OrdersUS Treasury yields declined on Tuesday amid investor attention on President Trump's return to the White House and new executive orders, including potential tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China. Investors await Trump's policy implementation and key economic data releases this week.

Read more »

Tech Giants Balk at TikTok Sale Amid Trump's Executive OrderDespite a 75-day delay in enforcement of a Congressional bill, tech giants are hesitant to acquire TikTok due to potential liability. The China-owned app faces removal from app stores operated by Amazon and Microsoft unless a sale or divestiture occurs. President Trump desires a 50% US ownership stake in TikTok, but details remain unclear. A host of potential American buyers, including Elon Musk, Oracle, and former US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, have emerged.

Read more »

Fox News AI Newsletter: CES 2025 Tech, Biden's AI Orders, and Trump's Tech AgendaThe latest AI technology advancements, including cutting-edge health and fitness tech from CES 2025, Nvidia's pushback against Biden's AI export order, and the Biden administration's final rule on AI chip exports. Plus, insights into the incoming Trump administration's plans for AI and global innovation.

Read more »

Crab Tech Ready to Tackle Tech Glitches at Los Gatos Rotary's Crab FestLos Gatos Rotary's annual Crab Fest and Auction is set for February 1st. A volunteer team known as 'Crab Tech' will be on hand to assist attendees with any technical difficulties encountered while placing online auction bids. The event is the club's primary fundraiser, with all proceeds benefiting the Los Gatos Rotary Charities Foundation.

Read more »

Duncan Powell scores career-high 23 to help Georgia Tech beat Virginia Tech 71-64Duncan Powell scored a career-high 23 points and Georgia Tech snapped a four-game losing streak with a 71-64 victory over Virginia Tech. Powell, a junior, made 7 of 11 shots with three 3-pointers and grabbed six rebounds for the Yellow Jackets (9-11, 3-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). Javian McCollum had 16 points and four assists for Georgia Tech.

Read more »

Musk Questions Tech Giants' AI Commitment, Markets Climb on Tech OptimismElon Musk expressed skepticism about the tech giants' ability to meet their commitments to President Trump's new AI investment project. Meanwhile, the stock market hit new highs, fueled by tech sector gains and strong earnings reports. Investors are optimistic about the potential of AI, driving the performance of companies like Microsoft and Nvidia. Other news includes potential layoffs at CNN and NBC News, and lower-than-expected bookings for video game maker Electronic Arts (EA).

Read more »