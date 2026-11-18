A string of tech disruptions is raising new questions about how vulnerable the systems we rely on every day really are.

A string of tech disruptions is raising new questions about how vulnerable the systems we rely on every day really are. In just days, a Microsoft outage impacting Outlook and other company systems, a nationwide ground stop, problems with an NSA network and banking services going down have put a spotlight on the security of critical systems.

While the incidents may not be connected, experts say the risks aren't going away. Lauro Chavez, co-founder and managing partner of cybersecurity service Silent Sector, said he sees no sign the events are linked.

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"I don't see anything that, at least to my understanding, that relates to any of these things. I think that what we're seeing is opportunistic attacks," Chavez said. But one breach could reach far. Optimizely, a service used by companies like Zoom and IKEA, was hit.

"These , they trusted Optimizely, right? Optimizely itself was compromised, and so through that compromise, the customers who were trusting this were also compromised," Chavez said. Chavez said bank account information and cryptocurrency data could have been exposed and warned consumers to monitor accounts and transactions for fraudulent activity. Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip?

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We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube In Washington, the questions are getting louder. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries called for Trump administration officials to"explain themselves so we can be informed about the steps that need to be taken.

" Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the ground stop wasn't due to a hack, but the cause isn't clear yet. He has requested $50 billion in funding to modernize an air traffic control system the administration calls broken.

Meanwhile, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly is pushing more regulations on technology — a safety and accountability framework for advanced,"frontier" AI models.

"Safety standards, some guardrails," Kelly said during an interview at Semafor Silicon Valley & The World. "We need to be able to tell if these guardrails are being followed, and then there needs to be accountability if companies start dismissing the guardrails that we put in place. " For the average consumer, Chavez said the best defense is vigilance. "We probably haven't seen the last of some of these types of attacks," Chavez said.

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"Make sure your phones are updated, make sure your computers are updated. " This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. Latest from ABC15: