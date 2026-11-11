Nima Momeni Sentenced to 16 Years to Life for Bob Lee Stabbing

A San Francisco jury found Nima Momeni guilty of second‑degree murder in the April 2023 death of Bob Lee, founder of Cash App, and imposed a sentence of 16 years to life.

San Francisco Superior Court Judge Alexandra Gordon on Tuesday sentenced Nima Momeni to 16 years to life in prison for the fatal stabbing of Cash App founder Bob Lee. The sentence follows a December 2024 jury verdict that found Momeni guilty of second‑degree murder, rejecting his claim of self‑defence.

Momeni has been in custody since his arrest on May 13, 2023, nine days after the April 5 killing that left Lee, 43, dead. He appeared in court on April 25, 2023, and again on Tuesday for sentencing, wearing an orange jail jumpsuit.

Also read Nima Momeni Sentenced to 16 Years to Life for Stabbing Bob Lee

During the hearing, Lee's family members spoke directly to Momeni. The 18‑year‑old daughter, Scout Lee, told the judge that the defendant's actions not only ended her father's life but also "ended an entire future built around a man." Other family members expressed grief and sought closure as Momeni maintained that he had acted in self‑defence and apologized for any misunderstanding.

Prosecutors argued that Momeni planned the attack, driving Lee to an isolated spot under the Bay Bridge and stabbing him three times, including once in the heart, with a knife taken from his sister's kitchen. They said Momeni was angry with Lee for introducing his younger sister to a drug dealer who allegedly supplied her with GHB and other substances, followed by a sexual assault.

Advertisement

Momeni's defence team said they plan to appeal the verdict and the imposed sentence. Judge Gordon rejected his request for a new trial before delivering the sentence, upholding the jury's finding that Momeni acted with intent but did not meet the criteria for first‑degree murder.

The appellate process will likely focus on the evidential basis for the second‑degree murder conviction and the adequacy of the jury instructions. Industry observers note that the case highlights the intersection of personal grievances and violent confrontation within the tech community, drawing attention from law‑enforcement agencies and stakeholders across the Bay Area.

No additional sentences or penalties are scheduled beyond the current 16‑year‑to‑life term, but the case may set a precedent for future violent crime trials in San Francisco's tech hub.

The death of Bob Lee, former chief technology officer of Square and founder of Cash App, struck the tech world early in April 2023. Lee had recently moved to Miami from the Bay Area, where his ex‑wife Krista Lee lives with their two children, and had returned to California for a visit before the attack.

Advertisement

Momeni testified that Lee had attacked him with a knife after a heated argument about spending time with family versus a strip club that night. He said he did not realise he had fatally wounded Lee, claiming lack of intent and that Lee was hurt.

The jury's decision to convict on a second‑degree murder charge does not require premeditation, distinguishing it from the first‑degree murder charge that was rejected. The case remains a stark reminder of the potential for personal conflict to erupt into lethal violence within the high‑profile tech scene.