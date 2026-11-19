Widespread technology failures and airspace disruptions trigger emergency shopping at Costco, Sam's Club, and Home Depot as consumers stockpile supplies.

Widespread technology failures across the United States have triggered a wave of panic buying, significantly boosting sales at major retailers like Costco. Anxious shoppers have rushed to stock up on essential supplies following a series of high-profile outages that disrupted businesses, government agencies, and travel infrastructure. This surge in emergency preparation spending has transformed the retail landscape in recent weeks.

Costco Sales Surge Amid Consumer Anxiety

Research firm Mizuho reported that Costco's U.S. sales, excluding gasoline, increased by approximately 11 to 12 percent during the final week of October. This growth was measured against the performance of the first three weeks of the month. The momentum for these elevated sales figures has continued steadily through November, indicating that the spike in consumer spending was not a short-lived reaction but a sustained trend. Mizuho analyst David Bellinger attributed this financial uplift directly to heightened consumer anxiety.

Also read Costco sees surge in panic buying after tech outages, report says

Major Tech and Infrastructure Outages

The driving forces behind this retail boom include multiple simultaneous technology and infrastructure failures. Microsoft experienced a massive outage that began on a Thursday and persisted into Friday morning. This disruption rendered Outlook, Teams, and Copilot unreachable for millions of users operating at businesses and government agencies globally. In the aviation sector, all U.S. flights were grounded due to extraordinary circumstances and safety concerns related to air traffic control centers. JPMorgan Chase also faced widespread system outages that caused banking transaction delays across its network.

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Social Media Fueling Emergency Stockpiling

These technical failures were amplified by viral trends on social media platforms like TikTok. Users posted videos urging the public to stockpile food and household supplies, creating a sense of apocalyptic urgency. Although officials insisted there was no valid reason for public panic, the online sentiment drove tangible consumer behavior. Mizuho noted that competitors like Sam's Club also saw benefits from emergency shopping. Additionally, Home Depot and Lowe's reported boosts from customers purchasing home improvement items for crisis preparation.

Future Impacts and Data Collection

The long-term impact of this panic buying phase remains to be quantified, but retailers are monitoring the data closely. Mizuho will review the financial results when Costco releases its first-quarter fiscal 2027 results on December 10. This upcoming report will help determine whether the surge in emergency sales translated into lasting new member sign-ups for the retail giant. The agency's communication network also experienced a temporary failure, adding to the perception of systemic instability driving these consumer actions.