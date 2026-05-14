Tech billionaire Elon Musk takes son to China meeting, spins on spot with phone

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has taken his son X Æ A-12 to an important meeting with China's leadership in Beijing. The boy was seen wearing a blue vest that appeared to have taken inspiration from Chinese culture over a white shirt. He was also seen carrying what appeared to be a bag in the shape of a Chinese dragon mask.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has taken his son X Æ A-12 to an important meeting with China 's leadership in Beijing . The boy, born to Musk and his then-wife Grimes in 2020, was seen wearing a blue vest that appeared to have taken inspiration from Chinese culture over a white shirt.

He was also seen carrying what appeared to be a bag in the shape of a Chinese dragon mask. The pair were seen today walking through the Great Hall of the People, a government building. Earlier in the day, Musk became an instant viral hit in China after he was spotted taking a 360-degree tourist photo during Donald Trump's state visit.

Musk, 54, is one of over a dozen top US executives joining Trump on his visit to China this week. He - along with Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Tim Cook of Apple, Larry Fink of BlackRock, as well as other executives from Meta, Visa, JP Morgan, Boeing, Cargill and more - is on the trip to woo China at a time of increasing rivalry between the two superpowers.

During a photo-op in Beijing on Thursday, Musk was placed in the middle of the crowd of top US business officials outside the city's Great Hall of the People. Tech billionaire Elon Musk has taken his son X Æ A-12 to an important meeting with China's leadership in Beijing. Elon Musk (C-R) arrives with his son X Æ A-12 (C) for a meeting between Chinese Premier Li Qiang (not pictured) and US business representatives, in Beijing, China, May 14 2026.

Unlike the others, he was seen slowly spinning on the spot with his phone. He appeared to be trying to get a 360-degree shot of his surroundings. The moment went viral on Chinese social media as users praised his enthusiasm. One social media user said: 'You have to admit, this is the most Elon Musk-esque way to visit one of China's iconic landmarks.

' Another said: 'Nothing impresses Elon Musk more than China. ' A third pointed out that Elon appeared not to have 'a care in the world spinning around his phone, while president of China is about to shake hands. ' The viral moment came as Xi Jinping and Donald Trump started a crucial series of meetings in Beijing on Thursday in a US-China summit where stability in the relationship is the main goal of the two days of discussions.

The White House and Chinese state media said the leaders concluded their meeting Thursday morning after about two hours. Trump is expected to leave just after midday Friday after a final private meeting with Xi. But few breakthroughs are expected on divisive issues ranging from the Iran war, trade, technology and Taiwan.

Trump hopes to focus the summit talks on trade and deals for China to buy more agricultural products and passenger planes, setting up a board to address their differences and avoid a repeat of the trade war ignited last year after Trump's tariff hikes. In their closed-door meeting, Xi told Trump that if Taiwan is handled well, US-China relations 'will enjoy overall stability.

' If not, the two countries risk 'clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy,' Xi said, according to China's official Xinhua News Agency. Trump in December authorized an $11 billion arms package for Taiwan, a self-governed island that Beijing claims as its own territory. The US has not yet moved forward with delivery





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