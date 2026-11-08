Teaser for Honda’s Future Japanese-Market Crossover May Hint at Designs for America

The 0-Series EV line may never reach production, but the new logo and design language those cars inspired seem to be on the way soon.

earlier this year, it also effectively abandoned the first cars that would have been released in the company’s bold new design language. That certainly does not mean the new look of Honda is being tabled forever, though.

We already know from athat the visual identity of the 0-Series EVs would live on—and now, we have our first look at a production car that shares that fresh look.and Honda of Japan posted a teaser for a model called the Avancier on Friday, revealing a first look at an SUV expected to be targeted primarily at those markets. Notably, the model appears to bear a passing resemblance to both theand the May concept.

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“Honda Hybrid” badging also suggests that the Avancier will be one of the company’s first cars to use the brand’s The Avancier badge has previously been used on a turn-of-the-millennium station wagon for Japan, as well as a Chinese-built crossover offered in that market. This new model seems to be a crossover targeted at other markets, something that could be equivalent to the American CR-V or Passport.

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A representative from American Honda has confirmed toDetails of the final model, including specifics of the Honda Hybrid powertrain, may prove irrelevant to American buyers, but the styling and the concepts behind the hybrid system could preview what to expect when Honda unveils aFred Smith's love of cars comes from his fascination with auto racing. Unfortunately, that passion led him to daily drive a high-mileage, first-year Porsche Panamera.

He is still thinking about the last lap of the 2011 Indianapolis 500.