Tearful parents of Auburn University student who vanished during Japan trip issue heartbreaking appeal

“That is our ultimate goal is for people in Japan to see Weston’s face so they can report back to us,” Nancy Higginbotham said in a tearful plea.

issued a tearful plea for help as their desperate search for their son continues. James “Weston” Higginbotham, 20, disappeared on Friday after venturing to Kyoto’s Yamashina Ward in the eastern part of the city, likely to hit the hiking trails, according to his family.

Auburn University student James “Weston” Higginbotham vanished on Friday after venturing to Kyoto’s Yamashina Ward. Higginbotham’s parents, Nancy and Keith, posted to Facebook on Monday to thank everyone for their “continuous thoughts and prayers” as they raced to Japan to help spread the word of their missing son.

“We truly feel them,” Nancy said in the video. “We do feel the love and the support that you guys have given us and that the community in Japan has given us as well. ” The tearful parents — who previously said they were living in their “own hell” — urged everyone to continue sharing missing persons flyers and information about Higgonbotham until someone in Japan recognizes him.

Higgonbotham’s parents, Nancy and Keith, asked people to keep sharing missing persons flyers and information about their son.

“Every time that you guys repost on social media, it’s an opportunity for somebody in Japan to see it,’ Nancy continued. “That is our ultimate goal is for people in Japan to see Weston’s face so they can report back to us.

” The environmental engineering student traveled to the country with family on May 25 and was last seen wearing a white shirt with a graphic that reads “Save the Bees,” lavender corduroy pants, and Adidas sneakers with black stripes. He was also carrying a tote bag with the outline of the state of Alabama. Nancy noted that her son “may be emotionally distressed,” and that the matter of finding him was urgent.

Higginbotham’s phone location turned off when he disembarked from a train in Yamashina Ward, and he may have intentionally chosen to hike a quiet trail from Yamashina.

“If you see him, PLEASE DO NOT POST HIS EXACT LOCATION PUBLICLY. Please call local police immediately and then message me directly,” the student’s heartbroken mother posted on Facebook. The family of the environmental engineering student at Auburn University said Higginbotham “may be emotionally distressed. ”Search efforts are expected to resume on Thursday, after authorities and volunteers combed the area north of Yamashina on foot and by helicopter.

The family thanked the Japanese government, police, the FBI, the US Embassy, the Alabama government, and Japanese volunteers for their help in launching an all-out search.

“If you know Weston, you know what a great kid he is; he has a heart of gold,” Nancy said in the video message. Auburn University student James “Weston” Higginbotham vanished on Friday after venturing to Kyoto’s Yamashina Ward. Higgonbotham's parents, Nancy and Keith, asked people to keep sharing missing persons flyers and information about their son. The family of the environmental engineering student at Auburn University said Higginbotham"may be emotionally distressed. "





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