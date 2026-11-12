The ballroom dwarfs the main residence and dominates the White House grounds.

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’s White House ballroom project after an image went viral on Wednesday showing just how big the building is when compared to the main residence. The image, which appears to be a screenshot from an aerial video, was initially shared by British market researcher Ben Page..

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“Trump’s under-construction ballroom is now bigger than the rest of the White House. Much bigger. The contrast says everything you need to know about this President and his priorities. ”to make way for the project, which he initially claimed would cost $200 million and be paid for entirely by private donors.

But later reports indicated that the price had Trump often mentions the ballroom unprompted, working it into conversations, speeches, rallies, interviews and more, and frequently posts about it on social media..

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And, with the new images making the rounds, they like it even less now, as they lashed out at the president over the project on X: I want every putative 2028 candidate to pledge that on January 20, 2029 he or she will sign an executive order to tear down this monstrosityThe fact that a felonious madman who incited an attack on our Capitol could turn around a few years later and desecrate the White House like this, will forever be one of the most shameful stains this nation has ever known.

If a Sorkin script had “secretly razes the historic East Wing of the White House, deliberately built not to be Versailles, and then added a gilded giant ballroom with uh, “donations”, and taxpayer money in the middle of wars, tariffs and crypto”, we’d say too heavy in symbolism. The absolute state of it. Like sticking a data centre next to Buckingham Palace. A monstrous carbuncle.

Please tell me you’ll remove it when you come to your sensesEvery Democrat running for the White House in 2028 needs to pledge to tear down this ferkakta monstrosity upon taking office.if you want support for 2028, you must first guarantee destruction of fat ass ballroom and the removal of his name and likeness from Everything. It will forever be a reminder of the most grotesque, vulgar, pathetically insecure and inadequate World Leader in modern historyTEAR IT ALL DOWN EARLY 2029, and rebuild the East Wing to scale!

Restore the Rose Garden. Dig up that ugly concrete patio and replant the grass. Tear down every piece of gold trash on our WH walls. Rebuild replicas of the beautiful columns.